The Board of Directors of Peoples Community Bank of Monticello is pleased to recognize the 2022 recipients of their scholarship program. This program began in 1999 to commemorate Peoples 100 year anniversary of doing business in White County. These scholarships are available to graduating students who are planning to continue their education at an Indiana college or university.
Each scholarship will consist of $2,000 annually in financial aid for a period of two years. Five scholarships will be awarded each year. Peoples Community Bank of Monticello adopts the philosophy that the graduating students of today are our leaders of tomorrow and wants to assist them in achieving their goals to become those leaders.
The students who have been selected to receive this year’s awards are:
From Twin Lakes:
Brian Barrera, son of Fernando and Teresa Barrera, will be attending Purdue University with a major in electrical engineering.
Mackenzie Davis, daughter of Staci Davis, will be attending IUPUI with a major in Forensics.
From Tri-County:
Logan Doty, son of Darrin and Cristine Doty, will be attending Purdue University with a major in health science.
From North White:
Lynzi Heimlich, daughter of Bryan and Gretchen, will be attending Purdue Fort Wayne for general studies.
From Frontier:
Charlie DeLosh, son of Rodger and Shanna DeLosh, will be attending Vincennes University with a major in diesel mechanics.
Peoples Community Bank would like to take this opportunity to congratulate these students who have completed their high school careers and intend to pursue further educational goals. “We wish them the best of luck in their career goals.”