WHITE COUNTY — For many FFA members, representing their chapter on a state level, let alone locally, is a once in a lifetime opportunity.
Every year, for three consecutive days, members from across the state rigorously interview and test their knowledge for the opportunity to lead more than 12,500 Indiana FFA members as a state officer.
For Indiana FFA’s 2020-2021 Sentinel Luc Sproles, seeing his name on just the State Officer Slate — the listing for the proposed team of officers — was almost a dream come true.
“When I first saw my name on the State Officer Slate, I was overwhelmed with shock, disbelief and joy. I began to cry and my friends and family began to swarm me with hugs and congratulations,” said Sproles, a 2020 Frontier graduate and seven-year FFA member. “It was all very surreal, but a memory I will cherish forever.”
For those selected, like Indiana FFA’s 2020-2021 northern region vice president, Blayne Vandeveer, representing the state and inspiring members to “use FFA as a way to explore opportunities and passions” was something he will never forget.
“My fondest memory from this year as a state officer would have to be FFA Week and the time I spent traveling to different chapters,” said Vandeveer, a 2020 Tri-County graduate and 8-year FFA member. “I was fortunate to interact with so many members that I had spent the year serving virtually up until that point.”
While the state officer’s connection to members were distant, due to COVID-19, they still made the most of it. Among their other duties — planning eight leadership conferences, traveling the state to provide keynote speeches to FFA chapters, meeting legislators to advocate for agricultural education and facilitating leadership training to classrooms across the state — the group started a video and podcast series titled “Corduroy Connection” to connect with members to overcome communication barriers.
“Our team has worked hard to overcome the many obstacles that this year held for us. Through every struggle we have found ways to give our members the opportunities they need,” Sproles said. “A personal success for our team is embracing every challenge this year and not backing down in the face of adversity. In a year of change, uncertainty and hardships, we gave our all for our members to leave a lasting impact on Indiana FFA.”
Going into their term, both officers set similar goals. Both wanted to listen, communicate and inspire FFA members to “think bigger about their potential as a leader and be excited to tackle big issues that affect our world and agriculture [community].”
“Our program specialist, Mr. Martin, says, ‘You may not see it now, but you have planted seeds that will grow into beautiful trees, but you may never have the opportunity to sit under the shade that tree provides,’” Vandeveer said. “I love this saying because it means you never know the impact you made or the extent of it, and you may never know what it provides, but it is exciting to know that you may have been the driving force for change and inspiration in at least one person’s life.”
This year, the 92nd Indiana FFA State Convention was June 14-17 in three locations — the Indiana State Fair, Hamilton Southeastern High School and Conner Prairie — instead of Purdue University’s campus, where it had been previously conducted.
Despite the changes, the group was still able to plant one last seed as state officers by speaking to attending members about their personal growth as leaders. As a result, the speeches inspired members and prompted a seamless transition into the announcement of Indiana FFA’s next group of state officers.
Tyler Kilmer, a 2021 Tri-County graduate, will take Vandeveer’s role as northern region vice president for the 2021-2022 term.
As for the new state officers, Vandeveer and Sproles wish for the team to achieve everything they hope to accomplish and “everything Indiana FFA and its members need in the coming year.”
“Each state officer’s journey is uniquely different each year,” Sproles said. “I hope this new team finds their passions, pursues them fiercely and leaves their legacy in Indiana FFA.”
Going forward, Sproles plans to support his local chapter as a member of the Alumni and Supporters group. He and Vandeveer plan to donate financially and volunteer their time to help where needed.
Vandeveer hopes to serve as a judge for contests and coach or mentor members competing in contests held through FFA.
As for students questioning whether they should join FFA, the two encourage anyone to get involved because “it is so much more than what you think it is, but there is only one way to find out”.
“If you are worried about fitting in, you have no need to worry. There is more to FFA than just livestock and crops,” Sproles said. “There is science, technology, engineering, business, professional skill development, talent performances and public speaking.”
“You will grow as a person, make friendships that will last a lifetime, and you will make a positive impact in your life, your community and your world,” Vandeveer said. “FFA truly is an organization for all. There is something for everyone and when you see an FFA jacket, it isn’t just a jacket, it’s a second family. I wouldn’t be where I am today without this blue jacket, so take a leap and see where this blue jacket takes you.”