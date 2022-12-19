dold column sig

We have a Hall of Fame here at the Community Foundation of White County. A place where we honor individuals with outstanding discernment. Visionaries who look beyond the here and now to the then and there. Futurists. Donors who are perceptive enough to see that we begin meeting tomorrow’s needs today by making deferred gifts and endowment fund contributions.

We call our Hall of Fame, “The Community Foundation of White County’s Legacy Society.” Our heroes include those who have named CFWC in their wills. They have designated a potion of their estate to be used for endowment or for an unrestricted purpose.

Tags

Trending Food Videos