MONTICELLO — The Monticello First Presbyterian Church plans to provide free school supplies to families in need through the 17th annual “Operation Backpack”.
Students in grades K-12 who attend a White County school qualify to receive supplies if a legal guardian can provide proof of residency within the school corporation.
According to event leader Andrea Janke, the church distributed supplies to about 250 children before the pandemic. That number almost doubled in 2020 with more than 400 children receiving supplies from the drive.
Due to the pandemic, the church used Carroll White REMC’s parking lot to facilitate the event as a drive-thru last year.
Despite rising vaccination numbers and the drive’s location at the church, face masks are still required for everyone attending.
The church is currently accepting donations. Needed supplies are No. 2 pencils, glue bottles and sticks, scissors, 24-count crayons, 12- and 24-count colored pencils and school boxes.
If supplies remain after the drive, Janke said White County school corporations can request them as donations. High schools will receive basic supplies like No. 2 pencils — due to their flexible necessity — and elementary and middle schools will receive what is listed on their school supply lists.
Distribution will be Aug. 1 from 4-6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 104 N. Illinois St., on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For more information or questions, view their Facebook page at monticellofirstpresbyterianchurch, website at monticelloofpc.org, or contact the church at 574-583-5787.