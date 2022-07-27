MONTICELLO — The 10th Annual “Team Up for ADA” golf outing is coming up on Aug. 20 at Hollow Acres Golf Course. This one-of-a-kind golf outing requires at least one person with a disability on each team and is presented by the Monticello Mayor’s Advisory Council for the American with Disabilities Act (ADA).

There is still time to grab a hole sponsorship! In order to have sufficient time to process the hole sponsorship, they must have a commitment by Aug. 1. Contact Diane Bunnell, ADA coordinator, at adacoordinator@monticelloin.gov or 574-583-4568. You may also contact any advisory council member to participate in the outing.

