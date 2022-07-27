MONTICELLO — The 10th Annual “Team Up for ADA” golf outing is coming up on Aug. 20 at Hollow Acres Golf Course. This one-of-a-kind golf outing requires at least one person with a disability on each team and is presented by the Monticello Mayor’s Advisory Council for the American with Disabilities Act (ADA).
There is still time to grab a hole sponsorship! In order to have sufficient time to process the hole sponsorship, they must have a commitment by Aug. 1. Contact Diane Bunnell, ADA coordinator, at adacoordinator@monticelloin.gov or 574-583-4568. You may also contact any advisory council member to participate in the outing.
Registration for the golf outing begins at 9 a.m. Tee time is at 10 a.m. The event includes family fun for all ages and abilities with miniature golf, Par 3 Golf, cornhole, contests, music, lunch and awards.
Hole sponsorships are available at three levels: small sign for $25, medium sign - $50 and a large sign for $100 includes a team entry fee.
The Monticello Mayor’s Advisory Council for the ADA serves to provide advice, guidance and support to the to the City of Monticello as it progresses toward ADA compliance. Activities include events during the annual Disability Awareness Month, art contests, street and gazebo banners, recognition awards, wheelchair basketball games and Mile in My Shoes Day.