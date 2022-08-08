On Aug. 1, a new chapter began unfolding at the Community Foundation of White County: after eighteen years of leadership with Leslie Wineland Goss, CFWC appointed its third director. Incidentally, Aug. 1 was the beginning of a new chapter in my own book, too, as your new Executive Director—greetings!
I joined the foundation family two and a half years ago in December of 2019 as CFWC’s first Executive Assistant. And in the world of community foundations, two and a half years is just a speck of time compared to the forever lifespan of endowments. Even in this small snapshot though, I’ve witnessed that much can be accomplished in under three years, especially when a solid foundation and strong partnerships have already been established.
As I humbly step into this position, it’s only natural to reflect on the path that led me to this exciting new chapter. Before diving into philanthropy in 2019, I spent most my career empowering others in the non-profit field and in the classroom.
During my time as a Family Consultant for Lifeline Youth & Family Services, I worked closely with clients through the Department of Child Services and Probation to connect parents and children with resources and support to build stability, with the ultimate goal of reunification.
I also spent several years at Twin Lakes High School as the Assistant Show Choir Director and Accompanist for the Vocal Department. Each day was passionately geared toward inspiring and helping students reach their full potential—a passion that I have yet to give up entirely, with over 17 years of privately teaching in the area, now only to a handful of students.
In my prior roles, I was intimately exposed to the challenges that our most vulnerable populations experience, in addition to the barriers that youth workers and service providers face, too, such as capacity and burn out. While I may not have realized it at the time, I was already witnessing CFWC’s impact within many of those organizations to provide quality support for their clients and make positive change happen.
Being able to serve my home community in this unique way is a true honor and a role that I do not take lightly. I am fiercely dedicated to continuing to build impact and grow through our mission: to strengthen and transform White County through fostering charitable giving, philanthropic aspirations, and leadership.
I can’t tell you exactly what this next chapter will entail. But I do envision a future filled with stories to share of everyday people coming together to make the world a little bit brighter.
If our paths have yet to cross, look for the brunette who is probably singing jazz to herself—I’d be delighted to meet you! Stop by our office or give me a call: (574) 583-6911.