On Aug. 1, a new chapter began unfolding at the Community Foundation of White County: after eighteen years of leadership with Leslie Wineland Goss, CFWC appointed its third director. Incidentally, Aug. 1 was the beginning of a new chapter in my own book, too, as your new Executive Director—greetings!

I joined the foundation family two and a half years ago in December of 2019 as CFWC’s first Executive Assistant. And in the world of community foundations, two and a half years is just a speck of time compared to the forever lifespan of endowments. Even in this small snapshot though, I’ve witnessed that much can be accomplished in under three years, especially when a solid foundation and strong partnerships have already been established.

