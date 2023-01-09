Exciting new beginnings are taking place for our friends on the far north side of Monticello. The longstanding community resource that advocates and provides services for children and adults with all kinds of abilities has a new look.

Lirio Resources, formerly known as CDC Resources, Inc., since 1953 has served a five-rural county area: White, Benton, Carroll, Jasper, and Newton. Founded by a handful of compassionate community members and families, the organization first only served those with developmental disabilities. Since its inception, their services have expanded to reflect their founders’ beliefs and now equips all kinds of individuals with the resources they need to thrive.

Tags

Trending Food Videos