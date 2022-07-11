MONTICELLO — The Monticello First Presbyterian Church will be distributing free school supplies to families in need in our community.
Operation Backpack distribution will take place Sunday, July 31, from 4-6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church at 104 N. Illinois St. Children must be with a parent or legal guardian to receive school supplies. Students must be in grades K-12 and attend a White County School. Parents must have proof of residency within the school corporation.
Donations of school supplies may be dropped off at the First Presbyterian Church. Needed items include scissors, school glue and glue sticks, 12 and 24 count colored pencils, 24-count crayons, school boxes and dry erase markers.
Last year, school supplies were distributed to more than 270 children in our community. This is the 18th year for the Operation Backpack program.