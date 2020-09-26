Sept. 8
The regular meeting of the Common Council, of the City of Monticello was held on Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. Mayor Cathy Gross called the meeting to order and all present said the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was conducted virtually using the Zoom platform.
Roll call, by Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann, was answered by Councilors Bill Cheever, Kim Kramer, Ralph Widmer. Ken Houston and Doug Pepple. City Attorney George Loy was also present.
Minutes: Bill Cheever made a motion to approve the minutes from the August 17, 2020 meeting of the Council as presented. Ralph Widmer seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Additions & Deletions: None
Citizen Participation: None
Department Head Reports: Mayor Gross opened up the floor for specific questions, if any, from the council members. No questions were asked.
Committee Reports: Mayor Gross reported that the agreement for OCRA’s Small Business Grant Program has not yet been received for the city’s action. She indicated it should be received soon. Council-at-Large member Ken Houston acknowledged the Clerk Treasurer’s office and the city as a whole for completing a successful audit with the Board of Accounts.
Old Business
1. Fire Department-Second Reading of Resolution 2020-10: Doug Pepple made a motion to approve Resolution 2020-10, an additional appropriation request for the fire department in the amount of $56,914.70. Kim Kramer seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried. It is noted that the funds for this request have been received through existing contracts with the MFD. The additional appropriation procedure was used to bring them into the 2020 budget.
2. Clerk Treasurer-Second Reading of Transfer Ordinance 2020-07: Ken Houston made a motion to approve Ordinance 2020-07 on second reading. Ralph Widmer seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
New Business
1. Permission for Christmas Parade: Permission was requested to have the parade on Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. using the same route as in previous years. It was requested the streets be blocked off and cleared of cars from Harrison to US 24. It was also indicated that the parade committee will be preparing a safety plan due to COVID-19 for the Board of Health. Mayor Gross said the Board of Health will not approve a plan, but will accept it. The plan should be reviewed by the council for approval. Ralph Widmer made a motion to approve the Christmas Parade as presented. Kim Kramer seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
2. Introduction of Utility Rate Ordinance: Deen Rogers, representing Baker-Tilly, outlined three options to finance the next phase of the wastewater long-term control plan project using SRF funding. Alternative 1 uses a 20-year term for wrapping new and old debt. The interest rate from SRF would be 2.25% with the approximate rate increase to be 11.9%. Alternative 2 would be structured where the debt would be level (not wrapped) over 35 years. There would be additional debt of $431,000, an interest rate of 2.3%, and a proposed rate increase of 15.3%. Alternative 3 would wrap the debt, but extends the term to 25 years (not the maximum of 35 years). The rate of interest would be 2.35% and the rate increase would be 8.5%. Council Member Ralph Widmer stated he likes Alternative 1 because it saves $1.1 million in debt. Mayor Gross suggested the council should consider an annual increase of a smaller percentage to avoid having large rate hikes. Doug Pepple made a motion to adopt Alternative 1 from the Baker-Tilly analysis with a rate increase of 11.9% and an SRF loan rate of 2.25% with the debt wrapped over 20 years. Ralph Widmer seconded the motion. Bill Cheever requested a list of CSO cities that are of comparable size with rate information. All ayes, motion carried. Ordinance number 2020-08 will move to a public hearing and second reading on Oct. 5.
Miscellaneous and all other matters: Mayor Gross explained there have been inquiries made by outside groups on the matter of Halloween. The possibility of a “trunk and treat” has been presented and some different locations discussed, but nothing decided.
Adjournment: There being no further business the meeting adjourned at 7:06 p.m.