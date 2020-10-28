Oct. 5
The regular meeting of the Common Council, of the City of Monticello, was held on Oct. 5, 2020 at 6 p.m. Mayor Cathy Gross called the meeting to order and all present said the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was conducted virtually using the Zoom platform.
Roll call, by Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann, was answered by Councilors Bill Cheever, Kim Kramer, Ralph Widmer. Ken Houston and Doug Pepple. City Attorney George Loy was also present.
Minutes: Kramer made a motion to approve the minutes from the September 21, 2020 meeting of the council as presented. Cheever seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Additions & Deletions: None
Citizen Participation: None
Department Head Reports: There were no questions for the department heads.
Committee Reports: Council member Cheever reported the Small Business Grant Committee has received many applications as of Oct. 2. The committee will be reviewing the applications on Oct. 8.
Old Business
1. Street Department-Transfer Ordinance 2020-11-2nd Reading: Council member Houston made a motion to approve the ordinance on second reading. Widmer seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
New Business
1. Public Hearing-Wastewater Utility Rates & Charges-Ordinance 2020-08-2nd Reading: Loy opened the public hearing at 6:07 p.m. And asked if there was any member of the public wishing to make a comment through Zoom, Facebook Live, or phone. Houston (liaison to the wastewater utility) stated this increase is connected to the city’s Long-Term Control Plan with IDEM where the city has an agreed order with IDEM to follow a plan to remove CSO’s (combined sewer overflows) through 2029. The next planned project is LTCP 4. Loy also explained there has been thorough analysis of the financials by Baker Tilly. Pepple indicated the project ahead of us is an unfunded mandate. Houston made a motion to approve the wastewater rates which will into effect on March 1, 2021. Kramer seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried. The public hearing was concluded at 6:14 p.m.
2. Public Hearing-2021 City of Monticello Budget-1st Reading — Ordinance 2020-15: Mayor Gross opened the public hearing at 6:15 p.m. She stated there have been meetings with council members and department heads to review and discuss the budget. There were no questions raised through Zoom, Facebook Live, or by phone. Pepple made a motion to approve the budget as presented and move it to a second reading. Widmer seconded the motion. Roll call vote: Cheever-aye, Kramer-aye, Pepple-aye, Houston-nay, and Widmer-aye. Motion carried. The public hearing was closed at 6;17 p.m.
3. Salary Ordinance 2020-12-An Ordinance Establishing Salaries for Elected Officials in 2021-1st Reading: Pepple made a motion to approve ordinance 2020-12 and move it to a 2nd reading. Cheever seconded the motion. Roll call vote: Cheever-aye, Kramer-aye, Pepple-aye, Houston-nay, and Widmer-aye. Motion carried.
4. Salary Ordinance 2020-13-Fixing Salaries of Appointed Officers, Public Works and Utility Employees for 2021-1st Reading: Cheever made a motion to approve ordinance 2020-13 and move it to a second reading. Kramer seconded the motion. Roll call vote: Cheever-aye, Kramer-aye, Pepple-aye, Houston-nay, and Widmer-aye. Motion carried.
5. Salary Ordinance 2020-14-An Ordinance Establishing the Department of Public Safety-Fixing the Salaries of the Appointed Officers with the Police and Fire Departments for 2021: Widmer made a motion to approve ordinance 2020-14 and move it to a second reading. Kramer seconded the motion. Roll call vote: Cheever-aye, Kramer-aye, Pepple-aye, Houston-nay, and Widmer-aye. Motion carried.
Miscellaneous and all other matters: Loy indicated that the brick building located at the alley on Marion Street has been acquired by the county and will be torn down once a demolition permit has been received. Cheever reported that the roof repairs on the old fire station will begin next week.
Adjournment-There being no further business the meeting adjourned at 6:27 p.m.