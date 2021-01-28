Nov. 16, 2020
The regular meeting of the Common Council, of the City of Monticello, Indiana, was held on Nov. 16, 2020 at 6 p.m. Mayor Cathy Gross called the meeting to order and all present said the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was conducted virtually using the Zoom platform.
Roll call, by Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann, was answered by Councilors Bill Cheever, Kim Kramer, Ralph Widmer, Ken Houston and Doug Pepple. City Attorney George Loy was also present.
Minutes: Ken Houston made a motion to approve the minutes from the November 2, 2020 meeting of the Council as presented. Kim Kramer seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Additions and deletions: None
Citizen Participation: None
Department Head Reports: ADA Coordinator Kathryn Tardiff reported that she would have the annual ADA Transition Plan update ready for the 12-7-2020 Council meeting agenda.
Parks Superintendent Mitch Billue indicated the Christmas lighting is going up at the park and is looking nice. He also said that local boy scout Gabe Zarse has finished his QR codes project at various park locations where he has placed the codes by certain trees so that someone with a QR reader could bring the information up on their cell phone and read the details.
Street Commissioner Frank Arthur reported 125 loads of leaves have been picked up thus far. He also said that Pavement Solutions is now applying a sealer to various streets including the roundabout at Gordon Road.
Water Superintendent Rod Pool stated that the department purchased 400 new meter heads which will improve the gateway tower reading capability. These will be installed over a period of time pending the impact of weather.
Wastewater Superintendent Bob Lindley reported the bio-sludge building repairs are now completed and within budget. Mayor Gross said that Bob received an award from IDEM for 25 years of service.
Police Chief Jason Lingenfelter wanted to remind the public that cell phone use is to be hands free. Sam Manion will be sworn in as the newest member of the department on 11-24-2020. Jason also said the department will be switching over to a different records management system at no cost as they adopt the State Police software.
Fire Chief Galen Logan reported new employee training was conducted for the four part time employees recently joining the department. Galen also indicated the department has been responding to many fire calls due to how dry it has been.
Committee Reports: Council President Doug Pepple reported there was a meeting of the Ordinance Committee where fringe benefits were discussed along with concerns about horses and stray cats. Future meetings will be planned. And, a Finance Committee meeting was held and those details will be discussed later in other agenda items.
Old Business
1. Small Business Grant Update: Mayor Gross indicated that the funds from OCRA have been dispersed and are in the bank. The recipient checks will go out on Tuesday the 17th. Due to the increase in COVID activity there will be no formal award ceremony.
2. COVID-19 Response: Mayor Gross reported that City Offices has shut down. The drive through is still open at the water department and meetings can be arranged by appointment only.
New Business
1. Tourism Update: Kaylee Hahn-She reported that tourism activity is down in White County by only 9% as compared to other areas in the State which are off as much as 30%. Kaylee also said the Tourism website for the County has added other social media outlets such as Instagram and Twitter to improve marketing outreach. In October, 33% more people visited to the Enjoy White County website, 88% of the viewers were new to use the website and a majority of these people were from the Indianapolis area.
2. Holiday Light Contest: Mayor Gross reported on the “Deck the City of Monticello” contest where residents are encouraged to enter a home holiday lighting contest. Applications are located at the city’s website and through news media outlets.
3. Cares Act Discussion: Mayor Gross reviewed the activities and finances from the Cares Act Funds. The funds have been used for a variety of purposes within the scope of allowable expenditures. She requested that any ideas shared would be considered as we look to close out the account by the end of 2020.
4. Consideration of Funding for the Old Fire Station: Finance Committee chairperson Ralph Widmer reviewed the project expense for the initial 2 phases with a figure of $675,000. There is a contingency of $100,000 on this project, so there is a possibility the expense will be closer to $575,000. Ralph said the City has a CD due in January of 2021. He stated 1/3 of the funds could come from the CD, 1/3 would come from the general fund and the balance from economic development funds. White County Economic Development Director Randy Mitchell reported that phase 3 funding could come through sources that support entrepreneurial space projects. It is noted for the record that the Council will support the funding proposal as presented by the Finance Committee.
5. Federal Executive Order - Public Safety SOP’s - Cares Act Funds: Mayor Gross asked the Council members if there were any questions regarding the Cares Act Funds and there use for the public safety agreement with Lexipol. No questions were asked.
6. TIF Riverwalk Agreement-Barnes & Thornburgh: City Attorney George Loy indicated the letter of engagement is a standard agreement used by Barnes & Thornburgh, but in this case the City is seeking professional help with TIF (Tax Increment Financing). George said this proposed area involves the downtown area and he also suggested there be a review of the existing TIF. Doug Pepple made a motion to approve the agreement as presented. Ralph Widmer seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
7. Ball Corporation Abatement/Resolution 2020-13: White County Economic Development Director Randy Mitchell outlined the history of activity between the City and Ball Corporation which brought us to this point. A key point is that Ball will be making a $50,000,000 investment in new manufacturing equipment which will lead to 50 jobs. The City will be providing a 10-year tax abatement totaling $1,000,000. The state of Indiana will be providing tax credits in the amount of $750,000. City Attorney George Loy reviewed the past abatement history with Ball and the details of Resolution 2020-13. Ball Corporation representative Steve Mathis indicated the equipment will be brought in for 2021 and new production lines ready for 2022. Ken Houston made a motion to approve the abatement request and Resolution as presented. Ralph Widmer seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
8. Accounts Payable Vouchers: Doug Pepple made a motion to approve the vouchers as presented. Kim Kramer seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Miscellaneous and all other matters: None
Adjournment: There being no further business the meeting adjourned at 7:01 p.m.