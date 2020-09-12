Aug. 3
The regular meeting of the Common Council, of the City of Monticello, Ind., was held on Aug. 3, 2020 at 6 p.m. Mayor Cathy Gross called the meeting to order and all present said the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll call, by Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann, was answered by Councilors Bill Cheever, Kim Kramer, Ralph Widmer. Ken Houston and Doug Pepple. City Attorney George Loy was also present.
Minutes: Doug Pepple made a motion to approve the minutes from the July 20 2020 meeting of the Council as presented. Kim Kramer seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Additions and Deletions: None
Citizen Participation: None
Department Head Reports: Mayor Cathy Gross clarified that there will be full department head reports provided at the second Council meeting every month. She would like to keep the agenda item for the first meeting of every month so the Council members can ask a question of any of the department heads should it be necessary.
Committee Reports: Mayor Cathy Gross acknowledged the efforts of the committee who has worked on the application for the $250,000 Small Business program through OCRA. The application was submitted on July 31st. Emily Gross of KIRPC assisted the committee in the application process.
Old Business: None
New Business
1. Discussion of Future Riverwalk Resolution: City Attorney George Loy indicated the law allows for the creation of economic revitalization areas in connection with riverwalk developments. One aspect of the development area is managing and issuing alcoholic beverage permits. In order to move forward he indicated a TIF district and other economic development steps would be required. George recommended Baker Tilly be brought in to assist.
2. Discussion of Funding Opportunity for Old Fire Station Renovations: Mayor Cathy Gross reported that she has had a discussion with Dan Hedden of Baker Tilly on how the City might be able to fund renovation expenses with the old fire station. Dan will be doing some homework and advise the City. Jason Miller reported that KJG has started on the design options with the recent contract approved by the Board of Works. He also indicated there are a few minor changes to the contract he and George Loy will be reviewing and recommending. Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann indicated it was his understanding that Dan Hedden of Baker Tilly will be examining construction funding options as well as how to leverage our funds with other funding opportunities which may exist to move forward with the renovations.
3. Discussion of Additional Appropriations: Mayor Cathy Gross outlined the additional appropriation process with the Fire Department to access almost $57,000 of contract funding provided through the Jefferson Township contract. Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann assured the Council the funds have been received by the City. Mayor Gross indicated in 2021 the City will have created new line items for the contract funds which will simplify the process. On a different matter Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann presented a situation with the operation pullover fund which needs corrected. There is a negative balance in the fund in the amount of $3,460.03 which is as a result of an error in receiving reimbursement funds into the general fund rather than operation pullover fund. Jim indicated he could utilize budgeted funds from the Clerk’s extra help line to deal with the matter since the department has used this line much less in 2020 due to COVID-19. The Council advised Jim to move the funds from the general fund back to the operation pullover fund, but not to use funds from his budget.
Miscellanoeus and all other matters: Council member Kim Kramer asked about the truck traffic on Marion Street and if anything could be done to improve the situation. Police Chief Jason Lingenfelter indicated he has had ongoing discussions with INDOT engineers to seek additional assistance with signage and barricades.
Adjournment: There being no further business the meeting adjourned at 6:58 p.m.