Jan. 4, 2021
The regular meeting of the Common Council, of the City of Monticello, Indiana, was held on Jan. 4, 2021, at 6 p.m. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Cathy Gross and opened with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was conducted using the Zoom virtual meeting format.
Roll call, by Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann, was answered by Councilors Kim Kramer, Bill Cheever, Ralph Widmer, Ken Houston and Doug Pepple. City Attorney George Loy was also present.
Minutes: Kim Kramer made a motion to approve the minutes from the regular meeting of Dec. 21, 2020, as presented. Bill Cheever seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Additions and deletions: None
Citizen Participation: None
Department Head Reports: None
Committee Reports: None
Public Hearing - Proposed Water Utility Rates and Charges: City Attorney George Loy opened the hearing at 6:03 p.m. and outlined the details of Ordinance 2020-16 - An Ordinance Amending Rates and Charges for the use of and services rendered by the Water Utility of the City of Monticello Indiana.
Council member Ken Houston discussed the rate increase and the important connection of rate changes to planned water projects such as the RCA Neighborhood water main replacement plan. He expressed concern about that project being bid and coming in over the budget estimate.
Jessica Lynch with Baker Tilly indicated that the RCA Water project is in the Capital Improvement Plan and the rate increases were recommended to be in two phases.
Mayor Gross indicated that a meeting is planned with Commonwealth, KIRPC, and Jason Miller to discuss the status of the RCA project and what options there may be with OCRA if the bids are higher than the preliminary estimates and OCRA’s pledged amount of $600,000.
Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann suggested that the City has always had a Capital Improvement Plan for the water utility and there are many projects listed in the plan. He added that well field development has been in the plan and perhaps funds may need to be reconsidered based upon the timing of all the projects in the plan.
Ken Houston said that he feels it would be better to focus on one project at a time in order to get it completed especially with the limited funds available. City Attorney George Loy closed the public hearing at 6:22 p.m.
Old Business
1. Ordinance 2020-16-Water Rates-2nd Reading: Bill Cheever made a motion to approve the ordinance on second reading as presented. Doug Pepple seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
New Business
1. Council Appointments to the Monticello Redevelopment Commission: Doug Pepple recommended to the Council that Dan Oldenkamp and Alyssa Adams be appointed to the MRC for 2021. Doug Pepple made a motion to appoint Dan and Alyssa to the MRC. Ralph Widmer seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
2. Mayor-Appointments to the Redevelopment Commission: Mayor Gross reported that Rachel Cote has offered a letter of resignation from the MRC Board. Additionally, Courtney Bradshaw and Bill Misenheimer have agreed to continue serving as board members in 2021. Dan Oldenkamp and Ken Houston offered thank yous to Rachel for her years of service with the MRC. Mayor Gross indicated she will be seeking a replacement per Rachel Cote’s resignation.
3. Council Appointment to the NW Indiana Solid Waste District: Doug Pepple nominated Kim Kramer to the Solid Waste District. Ralph Widmer seconded the nomination. All ayes, motion carried.
4. Council Appointment to the Area Plan Commission: Kim Kramer made a motion to appoint Doug Pepple to the Area Plan Commission. Ralph Widmer seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
5. Discussion of Council Liaison Responsibilities: The 2020 liaisons are Ken Houston with the utilities, Kim Kramer with Police, Ralph Widmer with Fire, Bill Cheever with Streets and Doug Pepple with the Parks. Doug Pepple recommended the same slate of responsibilities for 2021. Ken Houston suggested that it would be good to hear from the department heads on this matter. He also said rotating these responsibilities would help the Council to learn about the other departments. Doug Pepple agreed to obtain feedback from the department heads.
6. Election of Council President: Kim Kramer made a motion to elect Doug Pepple as Council President. Ralph Widmer seconded the motion. Roll call vote; Cheever-aye, Kramer-aye, Pepple-aye, Houston-nay, and Widmer-aye. Motion carried.
Miscellanoeus and all other matters: Mayor Gross offered her appreciation and thanks for the Council, Board of Works, Department Heads, and Employees for all that was accomplished in 2020. She is looking forward to 2021 and is looking forward to a more hopeful and joyful year. Bill Cheever asked about a time line on the Fire Station Renovation Project. Mayor Gross indicated she has a meeting planned regarding the project on January 6th and will update the Council at the next meeting. Ken Houston asked if time lines could be made available on the Street Department project as well. Ken Houston suggested the City Covid-19 Policy should be reviewed. Mayor Gross indicated this was being currently discussed and a report/update is forthcoming.
Adjournment: There being no further business the meeting adjourned at 6:58 p.m.