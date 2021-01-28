Dec. 7, 2020
The regular meeting of the Common Council, of the City of Monticello, Indiana, was held on Dec. 7, 2020 at 6 p.m. Mayor Cathy Gross called the meeting to order and all present said the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was conducted virtually using the Zoom platform.
Roll call, by Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann, was answered by Councilors Bill Cheever, Ralph Widmer, Ken Houston and Doug Pepple. City Attorney George Loy was also present.
Minutes: Ken Houston made a motion to approve the minutes from the November 16, 2020 meeting of the Council as presented. Bill Cheever seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Additions and deletions: None
Citizen Participation: None
Department Head Reports: Police Chief Jason Lingenfelter advised the Council that he is working on a plan to encumber funds with the goal of purchasing new radios. Council member Ken Houston expressed concerns about semi-trucks running over the new curbs while making turns from Illinois to Harrison, Harrison to S Main Street and Broadway left onto Railroad. Street Commissioner Frank Arthur indicated a letter should be written to INDOT by the Mayor outlining the concerns. Mayor Gross will prepare the letter in the next few weeks.
Committee Reports: None
Old Business
1. Small Business Grant Update/Public Hearing-KIRPC representative Emily Albaugh indicated this is a second opportunity to voice comments/concerns regarding the grant program. Thirty-five grants were awarded ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. The amounts were determined by how the scoring was rated via the matrix developed by the committee. Emily said there would be a close out procedure followed in the near future. Ken Houston thanked the committee for their work on this program. Clerk Jim Mann said he was grateful for KIRPC and their assistance with the OCRA program and that the City could assist many local businesses.
2. Cares Act Discussion: Mayor Gross reported there are new funds available to the City for the promotion of mask use and mitigation protocols in the amount of $17,000. Signs, public service announcements and brochures would be made to help with the promotional effort.
3. Resolution 2020-11-Investment of Public Funds: Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann reported that the Finance Committee met to discuss the investments. The committee discussed maturity dates for all 4 certificates of deposit in 2021 and developed a strategy for laddering the investments. Committee member Ralph Widmer indicated the decision was made to go out no more that 2 years on the investments. Council member Bill Cheever made a motion to approve Resolution 2020-11 as presented. Doug Pepple seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
New Business
1. Police Department-Welcome to Sam Manion: Police Chief Jason Lingenfelter and Mayor Gross offered a warm welcome to Sam. He was sworn in on Nov. 24.
2. Katherine Tardiff - Update on 2020 ADA Transition Plan and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act Plan: Katherine outlined the highlights of each document for the Council. As a result of the pandemic many activities were canceled or done virtually.
3. Encumbrance for the South Main Street Water Project: Council member Ken Houston made a motion to approve Resolution 2020-14 which would encumber $110,000 from Account 445001442 and $59,958 from Account 440001451. Council member Doug Pepple seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
4. Water Rate Ordinance 2020-16 First Reading: Doug Pepple made a motion to move Ordinance 2020-16 as presented to a second reading and public hearing. Ralph Widmer seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
5. Discussion of the AIM Medical Insurance Premium Holiday: Mayor Gross advised the Council that the AIM Medical Trust will not be billing Monticello for medical insurance premiums in the month of January 2021. The savings will be realized by the City and those covered employees alike.
6. Fire Department-Transfer Ordinance 2020-17: Chief Galen Logan reported he would like to have $25,000 transferred from line 6115 Fireman to 6441 New Equipment. He would like to purchase new ambulance tablets, radios, and add a doorway near the kitchen. Council member Bill Cheever asked for a list of the items/expenses making up the transfer request. Ralph Widmer made a motion to approve the ordinance on first reading and move to a second reading. Bill Cheever seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Miscellaneous and all other matters: None
Adjournment: There being no further business the meeting adjourned at 7:01 p.m.