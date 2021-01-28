Dec. 21, 2020
The regular meeting of the Common Council, of the City of Monticello, Indiana, was held on Dec. 21, 2020 at 6 p.m. Mayor Cathy Gross called the meeting to order and all present said the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was conducted virtually using the Zoom platform.
Roll call, by Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann, was answered by Councilors Bill Cheever, Ralph Widmer, Ken Houston, Kim Kramer and Doug Pepple. City Attorney George Loy was also present.
Minutes: Ken Houston made a motion to approve the minutes from the Dec. 7, 2020, meeting of the Council as presented. Ralph Widmer seconded the motion. All ayes except Kim Kramer who abstained, motion carried.
Additions and deletions: None
Citizen Participation: None
Department Head Reports: ADA Coordinator Katherine Tardiff reported that she assisted AIM’s staff by translating and proofreading the Spanish version of the new “Every Action Counts” campaign which was recently launched to bring awareness for the need to wear masks and practice social distancing during the pandemic.
Street Commissioner Frank Arthur reported the repairs have been made on North Railroad Street. Part of the median on the south end has been removed and poured with concrete so trucks can make the turn from Broadway Street. Frank announced that Monticello will be receiving INDOT funds for another Community Crossings project. Bids will be happening soon.
Mayor Gross has been receiving positive calls about the new flashing stop sign at Broadway and Railroad Streets.
Parks Superintendent Mitch Billue indicated several “trail cams” have been installed at Altherr Park to help curb vandalism. The Christmas lighting displays are being enjoyed by many people.
Water Superintendent Rod Pool reported the South Main Street water main project should be starting after the first of the year. Rod also said that the RCA Neighborhood project engineering design work continues and final design is not quite ready.
Wastewater Supervisor Bob Lindley reported the SAR tank 1 was drained to inspect the diffusers and it was determined they need to be replaced. Cost to replace is estimated to be $6,000.
Police Chief Jason Lingenfelter thanked the Monticello community for their love and support as the department worked through the days following the passing of retired officer Nate Miller. The rewriting of SOG’s/SOP’s through Lexipol will be done in stages and be completed over 6-9 months.
Fire Chief Galen Logan congratulated Captain Robert Hickman for his 41 years of service to the Monticello Fire Department. He will be retired effective 12-31-2020. Some members of the department were able to attend a cadaver lab in Carmel, Indiana for training.
Committee Reports: None
Old Business
1. Fire Department-2nd Reading of Transfer Ordinance 2020-17: Fire Chief Galen Logan outlined the details behind the reason for the transfer request and indicated that money was available from his Fireman line item because vacancies have existed during the year. Galen stated that the funds will be used to purchase computer equipment, build a new doorway at the fire station, equip the truck purchased from the police department and purchase new radios. Council member Bill Cheever asked what the use of the truck purchased from the police will be. Galen indicated it would be to go on fire runs as needed and reduce the need to take an expensive ($750,000) vehicle on the fire run when not required. Council at Large member Ken Houston asked about the July 2020 Additional Appropriation of $57,000 and why there is a transfer ordinance of $25,000. Fire Chief Galen Logan indicated the reasons for the additional appropriation are different than those for the transfer ordinance. Galen explained that the department has a new truck ordered which will not be delivered until next year and therefore he would like to encumber funds from 2020 to pay for the truck in 2021. Ralph Widmer made a motion to approve Ordinance 2020-17 on second reading. Kim Kramer seconded the motion. All ayes except Council at Large member Ken Houston who voted “nay”, motion carried.
New Business
1. Cares Act Discussion: Mayor Gross reported that an additional reimbursement request in the amount of $13,439.00 was made to the Indiana Finance Authority. The funds will be used to help the City conduct a public awareness campaign which will outline the protocols for keeping the public safe during the coronavirus.
2. Wastewater - Recognition of Mike Keay: Mayor Gross reported that long time employee Mike Keay won the John Hurty award for his career as a wastewater treatment operator with the City of Monticello. Congratulations to Mike!
3. Parks Department Encumbrance: Mayor Gross discussed the recent application through OCRA for planning funds and the importance of the Parks Department to update its Master Plan. She indicated grants are awarded as a result of regional collaboration and the parks department needs to update its planning document. The Mayor indicated the Parks and Pool budgets allowed funds to be made available due to COVID-19. Resolution 2020-15 would include funds for plan updates and concrete repairs at the City pool. Mayor Gross indicated the City’s Comprehensive Plan will have to be bid should the OCRA funding be awarded to the City. The encumbered funds for the Parks will pay for their portion of the plan. Should the City not move forward with the Comprehensive Plan the encumbered Park funds will stay in the general fund. Bill Cheever made a motion to approve Resolution 2020-15. Kim Kramer seconded. All ayes, motion carried.
4. Fire Department Encumbrances: Ken Houston made a motion to approve Resolution 2020-16 which encumbers funds for a new truck and funds to add radios, graphics and emergency equipment to outfit the new truck. Bill Cheever seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
5. Accounts Payable Vouchers: Ralph Widmer made a motion to approve the vouchers as presented. Ken Houston seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Miscellaneous and all other matters: Ralph Widmer commented that the City Parks lighting and downtown lights look very good. Kim Kramer thanked everyone for their prayers with Butch and his recent hospitalization. George Loy offered his thanks for good city government in the throes of the pandemic. Ken Houston congratulated Bob Hickman for his 41 years of service to the City. Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann also thanked Bob Hickman for his service and congratulated the Mayor, Council and Board of Works for a year of accomplishments even with the pandemic. Doug Pepple commented about the passion of the Mayor, Council and Board of Works members, and the Department Heads to get things done for the City. Bill Cheever thanked members of the Council and the department heads for their inspiration and leadership. Mayor Gross thanked everyone for their cooperation in 2020 and that we look forward to a better 2021.
Adjournment: There being no further business the meeting adjourned at 7:20 p.m.