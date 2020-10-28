The regular meeting of the Board of Public Works and Safety, of the City of Monticello, was held via Zoom on Monday Sept. 21, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Cathy Gross and was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll call, by Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann, was answered by Mayor Cathy Gross and board members Maury Waymouth and Andy Harmon. City Attorney George Loy was also present.
A motion was made by Harmon, seconded by Waymouth to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of the Board of Works of Aug. 17, 2020, and special meeting of the Board of Works of Aug. 31, 2020 as presented. All ayes, motion carried.
ADDITIONS OR DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA: Mayor Cathy Gross requested the deletion of item 5 under new business “Extend Captain Robert Hickman’s Employment”.
OLD BUSINESS
1. Consideration of CGI Community Video Program: Mayor Gross reported that CGI provides for shared rights as it relates to the use of the videos produced through the agreement period which is three years. This answers the main question raised in the initial discussion at the 8-17-2020 meeting. Waymouth made a motion to approve the agreement with CGI as presented. Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
NEW BUSINESS
1. Water-Utility Supply-Software Transition to Neptune 360: Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann outlined some background details on the hosting of the software used by the utilities to obtain meter readings and manage billing operations with water customers. There had been many struggles with hosting the software on our server and those have essentially been alleviated. Ben Christianson of Utility Supply discussed the transition to Neptune 360 from nsight Plus and advised it is necessary due to the fact that Adobe Flash will no longer be supported on web browsers after 12-31-2020. Ben explained the software is web based. Rod Pool indicated we really do not have a choice. Doug Pepple asked if our water customers will be able to check their usage. Ben said that the new 360 will open the door for that to happen. Waymouth made a motion to approve the software transition to Neptune 360. Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
2. Wastewater-Commonwealth Invoices 47355 and 47356: Harmon made a motion to approve the invoices in the amounts of $3,500.00 and $795.53, respectively. Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Street-Commonwealth Invoices 47357 and 47358-West Washington Street Project: Waymouth made a motion to approve the invoices in the amounts of $579.68 and $902.57, respectively. Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Water-Commonwealth Invoices 47394: Master Plan Update — Harmon made a motion to approve the invoice in the amount of $12,175.00. Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
3. Award South Main Street Water Project: Mayor Cathy Gross made a motion to approve the low bid of Miller Pipeline in the amount of $419,958.00. Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
4. Accept Resignation of Hannah Dold: Waymouth made a motion to accept the resignation of Dold as part time secretary from the Fire Department effective immediately. Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
5. Extend Captain Robert Hickman’s Employment: Deleted
6. Utility Adjustments: Harmon made a motion to approve the adjustments as presented. Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
MISCELLANEOUS AND ALL OTHER MATTERS: None
Meeting adjourned at 5:55 p.m.