Nov. 16, 2020
The regular meeting of the Board of Public Works and Safety, of the City of Monticello, Indiana, was held via Zoom on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Cathy Gross and was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll call, by Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann, was answered by Mayor Cathy Gross and Board Members Maury Waymouth and Andy Harmon. City Attorney George Loy was also present.
A motion was made by Board Member Andy Harmon, seconded by Maury Waymouth to approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Board of Works of October 19, 2020. All ayes, motion carried.
Additions and deletions: None
Old Business
1. Consideration of Old Fire Station Bids/Contract: Mayor Cathy Gross indicated the approval of phases 1 and 2 are what is being discussed and considered this evening. The approximate cost for the initial 2 phases of the project is $675,000 with $100,000 being in a contingency. Andy Harmon made a motion to approve phase 1 and 2 of the Old Fire Station contract with Hamstra. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
2. Consideration of Street Department Bids/Contract: Street Commissioner Frank Arthur reported the project would involve removing the old pole barn and constructing a new addition on the building. The low bid from Hamstra is $358,244. Mayor Gross made a motion to accept the contract with Hamstra as bid at $358,244. Andy Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
3. Open Bids for Cash Rent of City Farm Property: City Attorney George Loy said there have been two bids received. One from Pherson Farms and one from Levi Fielding. Both bids are for $11,000 in 2021 and $11,000 in 2022. Andy Harmon made a motion to take the bids under advisement. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
New Business
1. Wastewater-Commonwealth Invoices 47687 and 47686: Andy Harmon made a motion to approve the invoices in the amounts of $1,254.68 and $3,500.00, respectively. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Street Department-Commonwealth Invoice 47688: Maury Waymouth made a motion to approve invoice 47688 in the amount of $9,527.27. Andy Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Water-Commonwealth Invoices 47678 and 47680. Andy Harmon made a motion to approve the invoices in the amount of $3,780.00 and $6,087.00, respectively. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
2. Consideration of Public Safety SOP’s Contract with Lexipol: Police Chief Jason Lingenfelter reported that recently at Chief of Police School he was notified that the SOP’s had to be updated within 90 days and signed off by the Law Enforcement Academy. The agreement for the police is $7,664.45 and for the fire department is $7,963.65. Jason indicated the police department has not updated their SOP’s for 15 years. Fire Chief Galen Logan suggested it has been several years since they have updated their SOP’s. There will be annual expenses with Lexipol in the same amounts as the initial payments. Andy Harmon made a motion to approve the Lexipol agreements as presented. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
3. Utility Adjustments: Maury Waymouth made a motion to approve the utility adjustments as presented. Andy Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Miscellaneous/Other Matters: None
There being no further business, meeting adjourned at 5:55 p.m.