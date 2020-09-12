July 20
The regular meeting of the Board of Public Works and Safety, of the City of Monticello, Ind., was held via Zoom on Monday July 20, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Cathy Gross and was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll call, by Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann, was answered by Mayor Cathy Gross and Board Members Maury Waymouth and Andy Harmon. City Attorney George Loy was also present.
A motion was made by Board Member Andy Harmon, seconded by Maury Waymouth to approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Board of Works of June 15 2020 as presented. All ayes, motion carried.
ADDITIONS OR DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA: Mayor Cathy Gross requested the addition of number 3 under old business as “Safe Haven Baby Box” be added to the agenda. Additionally, under new business # 12 “Consideration of Officer’s Candidate” and # 13 “Remove Treavor Cox from Probationary Status” be added to the agenda.
OPEN SOLID WASTE COLLECTION BIDS: Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann read the prices with each bidder out load (Attached to the minutes is a summary document). The bids were taken under advisement.
OLD BUSINESS
1. Old Fire Station-Roof Repairs: Agreement with Aragon Construction-City Attorney George Loy outlined the details of the agreement. Maury Waymouth made a motion to approve the Aragon Contract as presented. Andy Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
2. Discussion of Agreement with Dr. Kelly Dardeen: City Attorney George Loy discussed the details of the agreement with the Board of Works and others present. Andy Harmon made a motion to approve the agreement as presented effective immediately. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
3. Consideration of the Safe Haven Baby Box Proposal: Mayor Cathy Gross indicated this matter was previously discussed by the Board of Works and could be approved pending the full funding of the project becoming available. The baby box would be installed at the Fire Station. Maury Waymouth made a motion to approve the proposal as long as the funding is raised ($15,000.00) to support the project. Andy Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
NEW BUSINESS
1. Wastewater: Announcement of New WWTP Superintendent. Mayor Cathy Gross introduced Bob Lindley as the new superintendent. Bob then outlined his 26 year career with the department, eleven of them as Assistant Superintendent.
2. Wastewater: Permission to Hire new employee. As a result of Bob Lindley accepting the new position as Superintendent, he asked permission to advertise and hire a new plant employee. Andy Harmon made a motion to approve the request. Mayor Gross seconded. All ayes, motion carried.
3. Wastewater: Commonwealth Invoices 46847 and 46848. Andy Harmon made a motion to approve the invoices in the amounts of $1880 and $21.17, respectively. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Street: Commonwealth Invoices 46849 and 46850. West Washington Street Project- Andy Harmon made a motion to approve the invoices in the amounts of $2,859.50 and $5078.75, respectively. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Water: Commonwealth Invoices 46859 and 46860. Master Plan Update. Mayor Gross indicated the master plan is a necessary step in advance of applying for State and Federal funding. Mayor Gross made a motion to approve the invoices in the amounts of $12,175.00 and $18,000.00, respectively. Andy Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
4. Commonwealth Task Order 2020-03: Andy Harmon made a motion to approve the task order which would cover miscellaneous services provided by Commonwealth for both utilities on an as needed basis. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
5. Wastewater: Butler, Fairman and Seufert-GIS Mapping. Adam Downey reported there would be savings of approximately $6,400.00 because the City used to manage their own server and did not have the knowledge to perform tasks. Even with a fee of $1,200 annually money is saved because BFS is handling the work and it is stored in a cloud based environment. Maury Waymouth made a motion to approve the BFS GIS Mapping contract as presented. Andy Harmon seconded. All ayes, motion carried.
6. Wastewater: Acceptance of Resolutions 2020-07 and 2020-08. Andy Harmon made a motion to approve 2020-07 Authorized Representative Resolution and 2020-08 PER Acceptance Resolution as written. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
7. Wastewater: Authorization to Bid the Collection Systems Control Project. Andy Harmon made a motion to authorize Commonwealth to move forward and bid the project. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
8. OCRA Small Business Grant: Mayor Cathy Gross indicated this is a funding opportunity from OCRA for $250,000.00 which would be available as a grant program for our small businesses with 20 employees or less. She opened the public hearing at 6:23 pm. KIRPC representative Emily Gross Albaugh outlined the details of the program. Emily said the OCRA funded program will run similarly to the program the City recently carried out where $50,000 was provided to 19 businesses. She indicated the maximum with the new program would be for $10,000.00. Dan Oldenkamp commented that the 1st round of grants was well received by the local businesses. Maury Waymouth asked about the timing of the funding should we be awarded the grant. Emily Albaugh stated it would be 60-90 days until the funds would be available. Randy Mitchell of White County Economic Development stated that there are 563 businesses in Monticello with 20 employees or less. Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann also remarked that he has heard positive feedback from businesses. Mayor Gross closed the hearing at 6:34 pm.
9. Police Department: Sale and Transfer of Police Truck to Fire Department. Maury Waymouth made a motion to approve the transaction in the amount of $11,500.00. Andy Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
10. Discussion of the Old Fire Station Renovation: Mayor Cathy Gross reported the committee (Houston, Waymouth, Logan, Cheever, and Mayor Gross) met earlier in the day (7-20) to discuss the five bids received. City Engineer Jason Miller confirmed receiving 5 good bids, but emphasized the bid of KJG met the requirements and had the lowest price. He stated the committee recommended KJG be selected. The bid was provided in three design phases with a total of $85,000. Mayor Gross indicated that Cares Act funds can be used on the design work expenses. City Attorney George Loy indicated the design fees would be paid from City funds and then reimbursed through the Cares Act funds. Maury Waymouth made a motion to authorize Mayor Gross to enter into a contract with KJG. Andy Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
11. Utility Adjustments: Andy Harmon made a motion to approve the adjustments as presented. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
12. Consideration of Officer Candidate: Police Chief Jason Lingenfelter requested permission to move forward after evaluating 3 current officer candidates with polygraph tests and pension physicals. He can expedite the process and fill the position sooner. Maury Waymouth made a motion to allow the expedited procedures. Andy Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
13. Remove Treavor Cox From Probationary Status: Andy Harmon made a motion to remove Officer Cox from probationary status and move him to Public Safety Level 1 pay status effective July 23, 2020. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
MISCELLANEOUS AND ALL OTHER MATTERS: None
There being no further business, meeting adjourned at 6:56 p.m.