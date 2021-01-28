Dec. 21, 2020
The regular meeting of the Board of Public Works and Safety, of the City of Monticello, Indiana, was held via Zoom on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Cathy Gross and was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll call, by Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann, was answered by Mayor Cathy Gross and Board Members Maury Waymouth and Andy Harmon. City Attorney George Loy was also present.
A motion was made by Board Member Andy Harmon, seconded by Maury Waymouth, to approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Board of Works of November 16, 2020 and the Special Meeting of Dec. 7, 2020. All ayes, motion carried.
Additions and deletions: None
Old Business
1. Wastewater - Concrete Quotes for the Bio-Solids Building: Supervisor Bob Lindley reported that all the contractors who has previously quoted were contacted to update their quote to include cold weather preparation details. Bob recommended the quote of Dustin Watson be approved. Andy Harmon made a motion to approve the low quote from Dustin Watson of $32,817.00. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
New Business
1. MFD/MPD Memoranda with Jasper County Sheriff Tactical Squad: Assistant Fire Chief Craig Green addressed the history of this matter as it goes back to conversations which have been engaged in the past among public safety agencies and actual events which pointed out the need for an agreement. Jasper County Sheriff Williamson indicated their team is trained in hostage situations, public protests, and drug busts. White County Sheriff Bill Brooks and Monticello Police Chief Jason Lingenfelter offered positive remarks about the memoranda. Maury Waymouth made a motion to approve the memoranda as presented. Andy Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
2. Wastewater-Commonwealth Invoices 48040, 48041, and 48044: Andy Harmon made a motion to approve the invoices in the amounts of $1,750, $1,868.67 and $5,311.25, respectively. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Street Department-Commonwealth Invoices 48042 and 48043: Andy Harmon made a motion to approve invoice 48042 in the amount of $317.09 and 48043 in the amount of $11,049.56. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Water-Commonwealth Invoices 48087, 48088, and 48090: Andy Harmon made a motion to approve the invoices in the amount of $15,120.00, $9,142.50, and $12,176.00, respectively. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
3. Fire Department-Retirement of Captain Hickman: Mayor Cathy Gross indicated Captain Bob Hickman will be retiring after 41 years of service to the Monticello Fire Department. Andy Harmon made a motion to accept the retirement of Robert Hickman effective 12-31-2020. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
4. Fire Department-Permission to Hire Captain: Fire Chief Galen Logan recommended Shane Swaim be promoted to Acting Captain of B shift for a period of 90 days where he can be evaluated for performance. Maury Waymouth made a motion to that effect. Andy Harmon seconded. All ayes, motion carried.
5. Fire Department-Permission to Hire Lieutenant: Chief Logan recommended that Ryan Blake be promoted to Lieutenant with B shift. Maury Waymouth made a motion to approve Ryan Blake’s promotion to Lieutenant with B shift. Andy Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
6. Fire Department-Permission to Hire Firefighter/Paramedic: Chief Logan recommended Ronald Graham be given a conditional offer of employment pending his acceptance into the Police/Fire 1977 Pension Plan and that he pass paramedic school. Maury Waymouth made a motion to that effect. Andy Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
7. Utility Adjustments: Andy Harmon made a motion to approve the utility adjustments as presented. Maury Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Miscellaneous/Other Matters: None
There being no further business, meeting adjourned at 6:02 p.m.