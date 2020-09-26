Aug. 31
A special meeting of the Board of Public Works and Safety of the City of Monticello was held via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Cathy Gross and opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll call, by Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann, was answered by board members Mayor Cathy Gross, Andy Harmon, and Maury Waymouth. City Attorney George Loy was also present.
Old Business
1. RCA Neighborhood Utility Improvements: Andrew Robarge with Commonwealth Engineers advised the Board of Works that the contract is for services connected to the rehabilitation of water lines in an area of Monticello know as the “RCA Neighborhood." The city recently was awarded a matching grant in the amount of $600,000 from OCRA-Office of Community & Rural Affairs and now the city can move forward on the water line project. City Attorney George Loy indicated the contract is in the amount of $72,500. Harmon made a motion to approve the Commonwealth contract in the amount of $72,500.00. Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
2. Open Bids for South Main Street-Water Main Replacement Project: Loy indicated there have been three bids received for the project: Deichman Excavating’s bid - $610,300, Miller Pipeline’s bid - $419,958, and Solid Finish Contruction’s bid - $486,759.88. Waymouth made a motion to take the bids for the South Main Street Water Main project under advisement. Harmon seconded the motion. Steve Snyder, representing the Tippecanoe Building Trades Construction Council, introduced himself and offered positive comments about the work done by Miller Pipeline. All ayes, motion carried.
3. Accept Bid-Collection Systems Improvements: Loy indicated the city is not able to give final approval to the low bidder Cleary Construction until the SRF provides final approval on funding the project. Mayor Gross made a motion to approve the low bid of Cleary Construction pending financing approval from the SRF. Waymouth seconded the motion. Snyder, from Tippecanoe Building Trades Construction Council, inquired about contract addenda, if they were made available to all contractors and if the addendums were subtracted from the bids. Andrew Robarge advised that Commonwealth’s protocol is to not make changes within 48 hours of the bid due date. Andrew also indicated that during the bid review process there are check boxes marked as compliance for addendum being received. Lastly, the addenda did not impact the valuations of the bids in a significant manner. All ayes, motion carried.
New Business
1. Wastewater-Permission to Hire Wastewater Operator: Superintendent Bob Lindley requested permission to hire Nick Longbons as a full-time entry level operator effective with the pay period beginning Aug. 31, 2020. His first day of work will be Sept. 8, 2020, with the starting pay of $16/hour. Harmon made a motion to hire Longbons as recommended. Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
2. Consideration of CGI 2020 Community Video Program: Mayor Gross indicated CGI is a preferred vendor with AIM and would help the city improve its digital marketing efforts. Five video chapters would be done with one of them being connected to a non-profit or a community based organization. Waymouth asked if we would be able to use the videos after three years (contract term). A motion was made by Waymouth to take the agreement with CGI under advisement so more information can be gathered on the use of the videos. Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
3. Consideration of Baker Tilly Engagement Letter: Mayor Gross reported the city would like to analyze setting up new TIF areas with the riverwalk and the downtown area and determine how to fund future projects such as the development of the old fire station. Harmon made a motion to approve the engagement letter with Baker Tilly. Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Miscellaneous and all other matters: None
There being no further business before the Board of Works, the meeting adjourned at 6:04 p.m.