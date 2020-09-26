Aug. 17
The regular meeting of the Board of Public Works and Safety, of the City of Monticello, was held via Zoom on at 5:30 p.m. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Cathy Gross and was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll call by Clerk Treasurer Jim Mann was answered by Mayor Cathy Gross and board members Maury Waymouth and Andy Harmon. City Attorney George Loy was also present.
A motion was made by Harmon, seconded by Waymouth to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of the Board of Works of July 20, as presented. All ayes, motion carried.
ADDITIONS OR DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA: Mayor Gross requested the addition of “Resignation of Michael Lee as a Firefighter/Paramedic” as number 4 under new business. All other items will shift down one spot from there.
WASTEWATER-OPEN COLLECTION SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT BIDS: City Attorney George Loy read the base bids aloud for all five bidders: Cleary Construction - $8,176,990, Dunigan Brothers - $8,554,590.80, HRP Construction - $9,156,000, LGS Plumbing - $8,398,845, Atlas Excavating - $9,805,659. Harmon made a motion to take the bids under advisement. Waymouth seconded. All ayes, motion carried.
OLD BUSINESS
1. Consideration of Solid Waste Collection Contract: Street Commissioner Frank Arthur recommended entering into a five-year contract with Advanced Disposal. Waymouth made a motion to enter into a 5-year contract with Advanced Disposal based upon 1,925 units with a per month charge in 2021 of $18,172.00, 2022-$18,537.75, 2023-$18,903.50, 2024-$19,269.25, 2025-$19,673.50. Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
NEW BUSINESS
1. Fire Department: Harmon made a motion to move Hannah Dold to part-time status with no change of pay. Waymouth seconded. All ayes, motion carried.
2. Fire Departmen: Harmon made a motion to extend Capt. Hickman’s service through the end of 2020 until or unless Lt. Mike Hill returns to active duty with a full physician’s release. Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
3. Fire Department-Consideration of Steve’s Overhead Door Proposal: Assistant Chief Green indicated this is a preventative service agreement for $600 every six months. Waymouth made a motion to approve the proposal 28551 from Steve’s Overhead Door. Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
4. (Added) Fire Department-Resignation of Michael Lee: Assistant Chief Green reported that Firefighter/Paramedic Michael Lee has accepted a position with the Greenwood Fire Department. He will be closer to his extended family. Harmon made a motion to approve Lee’s resignation with his last day being Aug. 29, 2020. Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
5. Wastewater-Commonwealth Invoices 47047 and 47048: Waymouth made a motion to approve the invoices in the amounts of $1880.00 and $3419.57, respectively. Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Street-Commonwealth Invoices 47049, 47050, and 47051, West Washington Street Project: Mayor Gross made a motion to approve the invoices in the amounts of $234.64, $4,366.93 and $7,935.66, respectively. Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
Water-Commonwealth Invoices 47037 and 47038, Master Plan Update: Harmon made a motion to approve the invoices in the amounts of $6,088 and $1,000, respectively. Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
6. INDOT-LPA Contract for South Main Street Sidewalk Project: City Attorney George Loy indicated this will be an 80/20 reimbursement contract with INDOT. Harmon made a motion to approve the contract. Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
7. RQAW-Consideration of Supplemental Fee-South Main Street Sidewalk: City Engineer Jason Miller reported this supplemental fee is due to additional environmental requirements needed by INDOT which were not part of the original agreement with RQAW. The fee is $9,450. Harmon made a motion to approve the additional fee as presented. Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
8. Consideration of Ambulance Contract with White County: City Attorney George Loy outlined the details of the six-year contract. Waymouth made a motion to approve the six-year ambulance contract with White County as presented. Harmon seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
9. Wastewater-Consideration of the O’Donato (Adam Downey) Agreement: Superintendent Bob Lindley reported he would appreciate Downey’s assistance as he takes over the position of superintendent. Bob believes working with Adam will help save the city money in the long run and keep the regulatory functions up to date. The agreement is for $4,000 per month and will end on Dec. 31, 2020. Harmon made a motion to approve the O’Donato agreement as presented. Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
10. Utility Adjustments: Harmon made a motion to approve the adjustments as presented. Waymouth seconded the motion. All ayes, motion carried.
MISCELLANEOUS AND ALL OTHER MATTERS: None
There being no further business, meeting adjourned at 6:53 p.m.