Monon Veterinary Clinic has so many dogs and cats looking for homes. Here you will find the current cats/dogs looking for homes or foster homes: https://www.facebook.com/MononVeterinaryClinic. Each picture will include some information about the pet and if they are looking for a forever home or foster home.
They are in desperate need of supplies for these guys! Below you will find a link to our amazon wish list. Please let them know if you have any issues with the link: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/CA7FCMIM0Z6Y. The number is 219-255-9286.