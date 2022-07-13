Monon paid tribute to a community leader Monday, July 11, at the dedication of a bench in his memory. Dick Stimmel, a retired North White teacher, who passed away earlier this year, was president of Monon Civic Preservation Society and active in several other local organizations.
Jim Davis, president of All Aboard Monon, the organization that spearheaded the construction of the new Monon gazebo where the bench is located, presided at the dedication. Stimmel had been involved in the gazebo project that was the cooperative effort of the Town of Monon, White County Association of Realtors, All Aboard Monon, North White Building Trades and the Community Foundation of White County.