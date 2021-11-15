Nov. 8, 2021
President Dick Stimmel called the meeting to order at 11:04 a.m. by leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Debbie Vandervort moved to accept the minutes of the October meeting as presented. Alicia Hufford seconded. Motion carried.
Treasurer Devon Querry explained the financial report. October income was from Movie Night, Dick’s Café, merchandise sales and memorial gifts. To date 82 theater seats have been sold. There are still 112 seats available.
Theatre Report: Vice President Jim Davis and a representative of Knox Roofing examined the roof of the theater. The roof of the Civic Center was checked at the same time. The source of water damage to the Civic Center was identified and temporary repairs were made. The contractor will provide an estimate for permanent repairs.
A virtual site visit on the theater construction was held with a representative of Tippecanoe Arts Federation in October. This visit was the conclusion of the final report for the 2020 TAF grant. MCPS should receive the remaining 25% of the grant award soon.
Secretary Julie Gutwein reported that the MCPS grant request to the SIA Foundation was denied. She was directed to explore other grant opportunities.
The next North White Movie Night is Friday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. In order to better limit confusion, only grades 1-3 are invited to attend. It was decided to serve popcorn rather than potato chips. Clean up is easier with popcorn as the chip crumbs were crushed into the carpet. MCPS is grateful to be able to use the North White auditorium for this fundraiser. In return the facility must be vacuumed and cleaned. Volunteer help is always welcome.
MCPS will have a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 29, at 10 a.m. to decorate the Civic Center for the Christmas season. Year-end letters to MCPS members will be prepared for mailing at this meeting.
MCPS will host a Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 11 from noon to 4 p.m. in the Civic Center. The annual parade will be 2 p.m. Santa will be in the Civic Center to meet children from 1-1:30 p.m. and following the parade until 4 p.m.
MCPS will serve cookies and hot beverages during the bazaar. There are a limited number of vendor spaces available. Vendor registration forms are available at the Town Hall and the Monon Library.
Parade registration forms are also available at the Town Hall.
As part of the day’s events, the Monon Volunteer Fire Department will host a Soup Lunch from 11 a.m.– 3 p.m. at the fire station. Organizations that use the Civic Center are encouraged to donate baked goods for the bake sale during the bazaar.
The 2021 Leadership White County class will meet in Monon on Wednesday, Nov. 17. Secretary Gutwein will present a program on Monon Past and Present to the class.
Alene McKinley moved for adjournment at 11:46 a.m. Ginny VanMeter seconded. Meeting adjourned.
Attendance: Dick Stimmel, Jim Davis, Devon Querry, Julie Gutwein, Debbie Vandervort, Phyllis Onken, Lexi Reagan, Alicia Hufford, Alene McKinley, Austin Stroud, Dan Clark, Mary Goble.