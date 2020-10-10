OCTOBER 2020
President Dick Stimmel opened the Oct. 5 meeting of MCPS at 11:04 a.m. by leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Jim Davis moved to accept the minutes of the September meeting as presented. Karilyn Brown seconded. Motion carried.
Treasurer Devon Querry distributed the financial report. The society had two large expenditures in September: $3,000 to Schutter Construction and $6,800 to Lake Shore Glass, the 50% deposit for the new entry doors to the theater.
Secretary Julie Gutwein was directed to apply to the Community Foundation of White County Fall grant cycle for a grant to partially pay the $6,800 balance on the doors. CFWC has been very supportive of the theater project. CFWS provided a $549 grant in the summer cycle to purchase the granite counter top for the ticket booth.
Due to the pandemic, the annual Tippecanoe Arts Federation Bravo for the Arts event will be virtual. A representative from TAF came to Monon and recorded an interview with Dick Stimmel, Julie Gutwein and Deb Vandervort that will be part of the grant awards presentation. MCPS will be awarded $75,000 from North Central Health Services administered by TAF to begin phase one of the interior of the auditorium construction. MCPS officers met with contractor Paul Schutter on Sept. 17 to devise the best way to begin the construction.
Candy Melton requested permission to rent the north store front in the theater as an antique and gift shop. She is going to provide the society copies of her retail license and liability insurance. As the store spaces have not been remodeled and there is no central heat, the society agreed to exchange improvements that Ms. Melton will provide in exchange for rent.
President Stimmel displayed items from the old Monon School time capsule that had been donated by Devon Garling.
The society has a large supply of concessions that had been purchased for after school movie nights. Those events were cancelled beginning in March. The society will offer to sell the product to the North White school to be sold in the athletic concession stands.
Jim Davis announced that All Aboard Monon Main Street Association will sponsor a Trunk and Treat from 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 downtown Monon.
The Monon Pub is hosting a fundraiser to benefit the theater on Saturday, Nov. 7. Local band Hoodoo Crossing will be performing.
The Monon Christmas parade will go on as planned at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. MCPS will host our annual Bazaar that afternoon from 2-6 p.m. Santa will be in the Civic Center from 3-5 p.m. to meet children. MCPS will again offer free cookies and drinks to the public. But all will be individually packaged. Local organizations will be asked to donate baked goods for the bake sale.
Alene McKinley moved for adjournment at 11:40 a.m. Candy Melton seconded. Meeting adjourned.
Attendance: Dick Stimmel, Jim Davis, Julie Gutwein, Devon Querry, Deb Vandervort, Candy Melton, Bobbi Davis, Alene McKinley, Karilyn Brown, Mary Beth Woodcock, Al Smith.