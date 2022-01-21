Jan. 10, 2022
MCPS members and volunteers met at the Monon Civic Center at 10 a.m. to “un-decorate” the Civic Center. Many hands make light work, and all the Christmas décor was down and put away in an hour.
President Dick Stimmel called the business meeting order at 11:07 a.m. and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Alliance Bank relationship manager Laura Myers surprised the group by presenting a check for $1,630 from the bank’s Casual for a Cause fund for the society’s Monon Theatre restoration project. MCPS is grateful to Alliance Bank employees for their support.
Ginny VanMeter moved to accept the minutes of the December meeting as presented. Linda Moncel seconded. Motion carried.
Treasurer Devon Querry distributed the financial report. Following a virtual site inspection by Tippecanoe Arts Federation, the society has received the balance of the TAF grant. Querry also reported a positive response to the society’s year-end letter to members. MCPS members continue to be generous in support of the theatre restoration. To date 90 seats have been sold. The seat money is in a dedicated CD that is coming due in February. Phyllis Onken moved to renew the CD. Jim Davis seconded. Motion carried.
MCPS members were saddened to learn one of the society’s founding members, Joey Bozich, passed away Jan. 6. Joey was the group’s first membership chairperson. Her family has generously asked that MCPS be recipient of memorial gifts.
Indiana Historical Society has a grant opportunity to digitize newspapers. MCPS has several years of old copies of The Monon News. The Monon Town and Township Library agreed to store these papers. Monon Library director Austin Stroud offered to assist MCPS in writing a grant to digitize the papers. Julie Gutwein made the motion for MCPS to apply for the IHS grant. Dick Stimmel seconded. Motion carried.
The kitchen in the Civic Center has an overabundance of dishes that have been donated over the years. Even though the building is rented regularly for events, most renters provide their own tableware. The general consensus was to donate much of the unused inventory.
Tippecanoe Arts Federation is accepting grant applications for arts and cultural events. MCPS will work with All Aboard Monon Main Street Association to apply for a grant for cultural entertainment for the annual Food Fest.
Linda Moncel moved for adjournment at 11:45 a.m. Alicia Hufford seconded. Meeting adjourned. A carry-in lunch followed the meeting.
Attendance: Dick Stimmel, Jim Davis, Julie Gutwein, Devon Querry, Austin Stroud, Lexi Reagan, Alicia Hufford, Connie Stimmel, Karilyn Brown, Linda Moncel, Deb Vandervot, John Wilson,, Phyllis Onken, Genny VanMeter.