SEPTEMBER 2020
President Dick Stimmel called the Sept. 8, 2020, meeting of MCPS to order at 11:03 a.m. by leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Alene McKinley moved to accept the minutes of the August meeting. Karilyn Brown seconded. Approved.
Treasurer Devon Querry distributed the financial report. The only income was from “Dick’s Café” and the sale of speakers from the theater store. MCPS received a grant from the Community Foundation of White County to purchase and install a new granite counter top in the ticket booth. MCPS has submitted the paid invoice to CFWC and will be receiving a check for reimbursement soon. To date 60 seats for the theater auditorium have been “adopted.”
The theater committee is waiting for a revised estimate to install new entry doors that meet federal safety requirements. The original estimate did not include panic hardware.
Secretary Gutwein reported that MCPS was notified this morning that the society has been awarded a grant from North Central Health Services administered by Tippecanoe Arts Federation in the amount of $75,000 to begin phase one of construction of the interior of the auditorium. The officers are preparing the required documents to file to TAF.
The family of Frances Stewart donated several items of furniture and accessories to the society to be sold to benefit MCPS. Some will be displayed in the theater store front and some in the former Coke building windows. It was suggested that the items also be posted on some of the social media sale sites.
Treasurer Querry was directed to renew the contract with a termite control service for the theater building.
The owners of the Monon Pub have volunteered to host a fundraising event to benefit the theater on Saturday, Nov. 7. HooDoo Crossing, a local band, will be the featured entertainment.
Jim Davis announced that All Aboard Monon Main Street Association is sponsoring a Wacky Wheels Parade for the community on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Devon Querry moved for adjournment at 11:40 a.m. Alene McKinley seconded. Meeting adjourned.
Attendance: Dick Stimmel, Jim Davis, Devon Querry, Julie Gutwein, Alene McKinley, Karilyn Brown, Al Smith, Nancy Smith.