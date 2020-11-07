NOVEMBER 2020
President Dick Stimmel called the Nov. 2 meeting of MCPS to order at 11:05 a.m. by leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Jim Davis moved to accept the minutes of the October meeting as presented. Candy Melton seconded. Motion carried.
Treasurer Devon Querry distributed the financial report. MCPS has received the check from TAF for 75% of the grant award. Melton moved to accept the report. Julie Gutwein seconded. Carried.
Secretary Gutwein submitted a grant proposal to the Community Foundation of White County for partial payment of the new theater doors. She was directed to apply for an additional grant from REMC to help with the cost of the doors.
The proposed theater fundraiser sponsored by the Monon Pub on Nov. 7 has been cancelled.
MCPS is scheduled to prepare and serve the Monon Chamber of Commerce lunch on Nov. 19. Melton will chair the committee.
MCPS will meet at 9 a.m. Dec. 7 to decorate the Civic Center prior to the 11 a.m. meeting. Year-end letters to MCPS members will be prepared for mailing at that time.
The annual Christmas Bazaar hosted by MCPS will be 2-6 p.m. Dec. 12. The lighted Christmas parade will begin at 6 p.m. Santa will be at the Civic Center from 3-5 p.m. to visit with children. Local organizations will be invited to donate items for the bake sale.
Melton moved for adjournment at 11:45. Querry seconded. Meeting adjourned.
Attendance: Dick Stimmel, Jim Davis, Julie Gutwein, Devon Querry, Deb Vandervort, Candy Melton, Al Smith.