Feb. 14, 2022
President Dick Stimmel called the Feb. 14 meeting of MCPS to order at 11:04 a.m. and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Deb Vandervort moved to accept the minutes of the January meeting as presented. Suzette Alma seconded. Motion carried.
Treasurer Devon Querry distributed the financial report. One more theater seat has been sold since the last report, making a total of 91 seats. The seat funds have been invested in a CD.
Querry reported that the interest on renewing the CD at present was so low that he did not renew it. He is waiting for a better rate.
Jim Davis reported that MCPS had received a $3,000 donation from NextEra, the parent company of Cavalry Solar farm. Other income was from year-end gifts, gifts in memory of Joey Bozich and Marcie Howard, and donations to Dick’s Café.
Estimates to complete Phase One of the theater interior total approximately $100,000. That would complete the electrical and HVAC systems.
Future fundraisers include Feb. 25 after-school movie and a tag sale at the June 4 Monon Food Fest. Deb Vandervort will chair the sale. Vandervort advised that MCPS will have a tent in the vendor area this year rather than being across the street from the activities.
MCPS was scheduled to prepare and serve the Monon Chamber of Commerce lunch in February, but the lunch was cancelled. The status of the spring and summer Little League season is questionable. Therefore, the opportunity to run the concession stands is questionable also.
Sunday, April 24 was scheduled for the MCPS annual meeting. Letters and membership renewal notices will be prepared and mailed at the March 14 meeting.
Jim Davis moved to increase individual membership dues to $20. and family dues to $30. Ginny VanMeter seconded. Motion carried.
Julie Gutwein will contact Cindy Bozich Keith about giving a presentation on the history of Monon Crushed Stone.
Monon library director Austin Stroud displayed two scrap books of clippings from the library. Jim Davis moved for MCPS to write a grant to purchase a microfilm reader for the library and to include having the vintage Monon News papers microfilmed. Dick Stimmel seconded. Motion carried. Stroud will assist in writing the grant.
MCPS has a Facebook page but not a website. Lisa Hornback announced that she has been in discussion with board member Jordan DeLong regarding building a web site. There were suggestions about what should in on the site. She will bring more details at the March 14 meeting.
Lexi Reagan moved for adjournment at 11:51 a.m. Phyllis Onken seconded. Meeting adjourned.
Attendance: Dick Stimmel, Jim Davis, Devon Querry, Julie Gutwein, Deb Vandervort, Lisa Hornback, Ginny VanMeter, Suzette Alma and Charley, Phyllis Onken, Al Smith, Lexi Reagan, Austin Stroud.