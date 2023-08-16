President Deb Vandervort called the August 14 meeting of MCPS to order and led the pledge to the American Flag.
Bobbi Davis moved to accept the minutes of the July meeting as presented. Ginny VanMeter seconded. Motion carried.
Treasurer Devon Querry distributed the financial report. Another theater seat has been sold since the last meeting bringing the total to date of 115. Seat funds are in an interest-bearing escrow account and may not be used for any other purpose. Other income for the month of July was from financial gifts, tag sale merchandise and the Open Mic/Talent show. Suzette Alma moved to accept the report. Ginny VanMeter seconded. Motion carried.
The final grant report for the 2022 grant from NCHS/TAF was filed in July. Tetia Lee, executive director of TAF, conducted an on-site inspection of the theater on Aug. 3. All four MCPS officers were present to answer any questions. MCPS then filed a letter of intent to apply for the next NCHS/TAF capital grant. Notification was received that MCPS may apply. Final application is due Sept. 5. Jim Davis is securing bids and estimates for the HVAC and plumbing to complete phase two and begin phase three. MCPS must also submit a current audit, review or compilation by a CPA certified to audit not-for-profit organizations. Sue Peppers in Winamac, who has prepared this information for prior grants, has been contacted.
Board member Austin Stroud is preparing a grant offered by the DAR to finish microfilming the old copies of the Monon newspapers. The grant requires a letter of recommendation by a local DAR chapter. The White County chapter approved the project and will submit the required letter. The grant (up to $10,000) requires a match by the recipient. Stroud, who is the director of the Monon Public Library, is confident that the library board would approve the match should the grant be awarded.
Jim Davis is still waiting to hear from the roofing contractor for a bid to repair the roof of the Civic Center. Interior plaster repair cannot be done until the roof is repaired.
MCPS received an offer from Josue Gonzalez’s cleaning company to donate a day of cleaning as a fundraiser for our organization. It was decided to use this donation as a silent auction item at the annual Christmas Bazaar on Dec. 9.
Austin Stroud reported that he has opportunities to receive items that could be used as valuable silent auction items. These items must be donated to a 501(c) 3. The library does not have that designation, but MCPS does. It was suggested that Stroud apply for the gifts and they be auctioned at the 2024 annual meeting. Members would be notified of the silent auction in the letter that is sent prior to the meeting.
Thursday, Sept. 21 was set for the next Open Mic/Talent BYOC (Bring Your Own Chair) event. Although the crowd at the July event was not large, it was considered very successful because most of the crowd had never been in the theatre to be aware of the project.
The next after school movie fundraiser at North White is scheduled for Sept. 22. Volunteers are always needed. MCPS is scheduled to serve the November Chamber lunch. Jim Davis will contact the NW FACS teacher about preparing the meal and MCPS will set up, serve and clean up.
Although several attempts have been made to create a web site for MCPS, the organization still does not have one. Austin Stroud volunteered to investigate options. Jim Davis suggested contacting Josh Bowsher also.
Deb Vandervort plans to contact “Film is Forever” a company in Avon about the possibility of interviewing and filming some of Monon’s older citizens to create a film that could be archived at the library, viewed on You Tube and accessible as a link on the MCPS web site. There could be an opportunity to apply for a grant for this project.
The next meeting is Monday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m.