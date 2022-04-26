MONON — President Debbie Vandervort welcomed members and guests to the 2022 Annual meeting of MCPS at 2 p.m. April 24 at the Monon Civic Center.
She opened the meeting by leading the pledge to the flag and reciting the society’s mission statement.
Vandervort explained the unexpected, untimely death of former MCPS president Dick Stimmel in March required an executive meeting of the officers to appoint someone to fill Stimmel’s unexpired term.
She was unanimously voted to fill the position.
Secretary Julie Gutwein read the minutes of the 2019 annual meeting. Due to COVID, no annual meetings were held in 2020 or 2021. As there were no additions or corrections, the minutes were approved as presented.
Treasurer Devon Querry gave the financial report. To date $400,000 has been raised by the Society, most of which has been dedicated to the theater restoration project. An additional $1,000,000 is needed for completion. Ninety-One theater seats have been sold. Those funds are in a separate escrow account and cannot be used for any other purpose. Querry gave a recap of the many fundraisers the Society regularly works.
Vice president and theater chairperson Jim Davis gave a report on theater progress.
Deb Vandervort read the list of current board members: President Emeritus Alene McKinley, Deb Vandervort, Jim Davis, Julie Gutwein, Devon Querry, Bob Allen, Verna Stimmel and Jordan DeLong.
Connie Stimmel and Austin Stroud were appointed by the executive committee to fill the board vacancies created by the deaths of Betty Hadley and Dick Stimmel. This slate of nine board members was presented to the membership for election. A call was presented for additional nominations from the floor. None were given.
Lisa Hornback moved that nominations to be closed. Ginny VanMeter seconded. Motion carried. Vandervort congratulated the newly elected board. Per MCPS by-laws, the officers will be elected by the board members of the current board.
Alvin Smith gave a touching memorial honoring Dick Stimmel, Joey Bozich and Betty Hadley, all three who passed away this year. Joey was a founding member and first membership chair; Betty Hadley was the first secretary of MCPS; and Dick Stimmel the most recent president. All will be greatly missed.
Treasurer Querry reported that gifts to MCPS in memory of Stimmel, Bozich and Hadley have exceeded $5,000.
MCPS has had a Facebook page, but not a web page. A committee has been formed to build a web site for the Society. The society meets in the Civic Center, which is owned by the Town of Monon, but does not have a physical office. The society ‘s computer and other office equipment are located in a corner of the building used by the Monon Food Pantry. There has not been internet access in that building.
Monon Telephone Company recently generously donated funds for MCPS to pay for internet for one year.
Jim Davis introduced Diane Cyprys Wiley, descendant of George and Amanda Bozich, owners and managers of Monon Crushed Stone from 1945 to 1975.
Wiley shared the history of the family from her grandparents’ entry to the United States through the purchase and management of Monon Crushed Stone.
George, born in 1881 in Yugoslavia, emigrated to the US in 1906 with $14. Amanda, born 1892, emigrated from Croatia in 1912. George began working in the Thornton, Ill., quarry, now one of the largest in the world.
A genuine entrepreneur, he built a boarding house, restaurant and tavern to serve the quarry employees while still working at the quarry and eventually becoming superintendent.
In 1945, George and Amanda sold their holdings in Illinois to purchase Monon Crushed Stone from Mrs. Grace Evans and moved with their eight children to Monon. George died of a stroke in 1953, and his wife and children continued the operation of the quarry.
Amanda died in 1973. Through her research, Wiley had prepared a list of persons who had been employed at the quarry through the years.
Diane Wiley introduced several family members who shared memories of the family, Monon and the quarry. Other attendees shared memories of the family and working at the quarry. The images and information were so interesting that Wiley was asked to prepare a version of the program to be archived for MCPS and also preserved in the Monon Library’s collection.
The door prize, a book on the history of the Monon Railroad, was won by Susan Marquez.
To close the meeting, President Vandervort led the group in a rousing version of Up and Down the Monon.
John Wilson moved for adjournment at 3:10 p.m. Lexi Reagan seconded. The meeting was adjourned, and guests enjoyed refreshments and perused Monon memorabilia that was on display. Several guests then were given a tour of the theater by Jim Davis.