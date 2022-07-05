Following recent approval from the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 vaccines are now available to be given to children ages six months through 5 years old. Logansport Memorial Hospital (LMH) and the Cass County Health Department (CCHD) are working together to provide these vaccines to children in this age group right here in Cass County.
Vaccines will be given on-site at Logansport Memorial Hospital. The two doses of the Moderna vaccine series need to be given at least four weeks apart from each other. Over the next few months, the following dates and times will be available to schedule first and/or second vaccine doses.
- Thursday, July 7: 8 – 10:30 a.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 4: 8 a.m. – noon
- Thursday, Sept. 1: 8 a.m. – noon
- Thursday, Sept. 29: 8 a.m. – noon
- Thursday, Oct. 27: 8 a.m. – noon
Appointments are required to receive a vaccine. Parents and children should plan to stay and be monitored for a 15-minute window after the child has received the vaccine, just as it’s done in the standard COVID-19 vaccination process for adults and older children. Follow-up appointments for the second dose of your child’s COVID-19 vaccine can be scheduled before you leave your initial appointment.
Please call the Cass County Health Department directly to schedule an appointment for your child at 574-355-8754.
Plan to enter LMH through the main entrance and follow the signs to take the main elevators to the Family Waiting Area on the second floor. Please wait in this waiting area to be escorted back for your vaccine appointment. Please remember that masks are required for all patients and visitors while in the hospital, except for children under the age of two.
“We are pleased to be able to partner with the Cass County Health Department once again to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to this newly-eligible age group,” comments Tara McVay, Chief Nursing Officer for Logansport Memorial Hospital. “Providing these vaccines in partnership allows us to ensure that the children receiving the vaccines are monitored closely and kept as safe as possible through the vaccination process. Although the vaccines have been clinically proven and demonstrated to be safe and effective for children in this age group, pediatric patients are not just small adults. The vaccine doses approved for this age group have been carefully selected to be well-tolerated among such young children. We will have additional resources and staff assisting the CCHD with administering the vaccine and monitoring the kids for their health and safety while here at the hospital.”