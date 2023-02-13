BLOOMINGTON, ILL. — Illinois Wesleyan University's Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year consisted of 757 students from 28 states and 28 countries. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.
The following local students made the list: Hope Yeoman of Brookston, a junior majoring in Psychology; Luke Weston of Lafayette, a first-year majoring in undecided; Sam Schott of West Lafayette, Indiana, a sophomore majoring in Mathematics.