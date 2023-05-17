ANGOLA — Trine University students completed degrees at the end of the Spring 2023 semester.
The following area students completed their degrees:
ANGOLA — Trine University students completed degrees at the end of the Spring 2023 semester.
The following area students completed their degrees:
• Thomas Feddeler of Wheatfield, majoring in Accounting and MBA
• Zachary Thomas of Demotte, majoring in Social Studies Education
Feddeler named to Trine University's Vice President's List
ANGOLA — Thomas Feddeler of Wheatfield, a Trine University student, was named to the Vice President's List for the Spring 2023 term. Feddeler is majoring in Accounting.
To earn Vice President's List honors, an undergraduate student must be registered for 12 or more total semester credit hours, including graduate courses, with fewer than 12 credit hours at the undergraduate level. The student must have a semester combined undergraduate/graduate grade point average between 3.750 and 4.000, with the undergraduate semester grade point average not lower than 3.500.
Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate's, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, College of Health Professions, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences. Trine is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and offers 37 intercollegiate sports, 27 of which compete in NCAA Division III. Its golf program includes the university-owned 18-hole championship Zollner Golf Course. Founded in 1884 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools (www.ncahigherlearningcommission.org), Trine operates a 450-acre campus in Angola, Indiana, and the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne, with education centers in Detroit, Michigan, and Phoenix, Arizona, and programs available worldwide through TrineOnline.
