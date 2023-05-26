Barnhizer named to Trinity Christian College Spring 2023 Dean's List

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. - In recognition of outstanding academic achievement, Trinity Christian College, Palos Heights, Illinois, released the college's Dean's List for Spring 2023, which includes Braxton Barnhizer of Monticello. The Dean’s List is Trinity Christian College’s highest academic honor. It is recognized for traditional undergraduate students who achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better in 12 or more credits with grade points.