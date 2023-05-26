Barnhizer named to Trinity Christian College Spring 2023 Dean's List
PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. - In recognition of outstanding academic achievement, Trinity Christian College, Palos Heights, Illinois, released the college's Dean's List for Spring 2023, which includes Braxton Barnhizer of Monticello. The Dean’s List is Trinity Christian College’s highest academic honor. It is recognized for traditional undergraduate students who achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better in 12 or more credits with grade points.
Spring dean’s list, chancellor’s list, honor academic achievement
KOKOMO, Ind. — In the spring 2023 semester, 729 full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor's list or dean’s list honors. Chancellor's list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a scale of 4.0, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period. Students are listed by hometown.
Brookston : Olivia Newcom
Burnettsville: Obadiah Jones
Delphi: Shelby M. Stern, Rachel Dawn Yancey
Monticello: Jaquelin Castillo Santiago, Yaritzi Abigail Correa, Brenna Hunt
Reynolds: Ryanna Marie Criswell, Jianna Lynn Schroeder