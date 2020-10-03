MONTICELLO — Literacy Volunteers of White County recently received a large donation and a grant.
The donation was $3,000 from Psi Iota Xi and was received in August. The sorority annually gives out a donation to help with education.
The grant was for $500 from Community Foundation of White County and was received in September. The matching grant was to help the organization purchase books for an English as a Second Language class in Monon starting in October. Lynn West is heading that effort to teach English to people living there.
The donation from Psi Iota Xi will help pay for the rest of the expense.
The organization is also funded by the United Way of White County.
Literacy Volunteers offers a number of programs at no cost to people who are not attending school. Besides English as a Second Language, the organization helps students achieve a high school diploma, get ready for college, become citizens, obtain a driver’s license, learn how to handle finances, and other programs. They assist with reading, writing, mathematics and other subjects.
Literacy Volunteers has an office in Monticello at 1005 South Airport Road and is open Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; however, they can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 574-583-0789.