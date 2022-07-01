Last weekend, many groups of families and friends gathered to enjoy summer fun, grill hotdogs and hamburgers, and light up the sky with Fourth of July fireworks. Sometimes in the midst of all the fun, however, we gloss right over the true significance of the day and the sacrifices that define it.
If we’re wise, we remember that our freedom was purchased in the name of opportunity – and the mission hasn’t changed. That means opportunity for everyone. Rich and poor. Brown, black and white. Rural and urban. The list goes on.
Opportunity is everywhere. It doesn’t have borders, and it never grows old. It is a legacy to create and share. It, indeed, is the foundation of your Community Foundation of White County.
Community foundations provide an opportunity for people to make a lasting difference in their community. Foundations are built on the belief that community strength and commitment lie within communities – that people are committed to making their communities the very best they can be and that they themselves are the best resource for recognizing and answering community needs and opportunities.
Community foundations, like our country’s founders, are in this for the long haul. By establishing or supporting funds within our foundation, many donors have made a perpetual commitment to their community. They have created a legacy that will continue to touch lives 25 and 50 and more years from now.
Donations to your Community Foundation of White County, whether large or small, help build a legacy of opportunity. They help create and share a positive, supportive and visionary community where all people can not only survive, but thrive. They help answer today’s needs and tomorrow’s dreams.
As you sat by the lake or watched the fireworks displays, I hope you took a quiet moment to yourself to reflect upon the opportunities that have been created for you through someone else’s sacrifice or generosity. I hope you marvel at their expansiveness, recognize your responsibility to help preserve and protect them, express your gratitude, and consider what kind of legacy you want to leave.
Remember that you always have an opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life. It may be your neighbor, or it may be someone you don’t even know. If you want to help make a positive difference in your community, contact your Community Foundation at 574-583-6911 or log onto www.cfwhitecounty.org.