MONTICELLO — Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital will administer free influenza vaccinations this weekend.
The flu shots will be available from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 7 at the hospital drive-through.
IU Health purchased an extra 25,000 doses of vaccine and is providing them free to organizations in underserved communities across our state.
According to information provided by IU Health, thousands of people in Indiana, mostly the very young and very old, are hospitalized with influenza in a normal year, and as many as 200-300 die.
“This makes the flu much less deadly than COVID-19, but the human and emotional toll of the disease, and the burden it places on the healthcare system, are still serious,” IU Health stated in a press release.
“We don’t want to let cost be an impediment to anyone getting the flu shot. Providing access to flu shots is in keeping with our recent commitment to reduce disparities in healthcare access and outcomes in our state.”