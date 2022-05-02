MONTICELLO — Lodge 107 of the International Order of Odd Fellows of Monticello donated $200 to Literacy Volunteers of White County at its bi-monthly meeting April 27 to help the nonprofit organization.
Literacy Volunteers recently had a Noodle Dinner at American Legion Post #81, but fell short of their goal of raising $1,000, so the IOOF made up the difference with the donation.
The IOOF Lodge 107 owns Riverview Cemetery, which helps one of its mission to take care of the dead. They also support other causes in the county and the nation. They have about 25 members right now and could use more to assist them. If interested, contact Tom Geisler at (574) 583-8234.
Literacy Volunteers offers free tutoring to people who want to learn English, become citizens, want to get their high school education, and other literacy programs. For their assistance, call 574-583-0789.