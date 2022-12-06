Leslie Goss column sig

When I first ventured into the Youth Center for a school dance as a 7th grader, no one had any idea that the building eventually would belong to the Community Foundation of White County – and I certainly had no idea that I would spend 18+ years of my life working from a desk within its walls!

In 2004, I had been working for the American Cancer Society doing legislative and community development work in Indianapolis and Lafayette when I learned that Connie Neininger, Director of the Community Foundation, was moving to Arizona. Several people encouraged me to apply, and though I knew about the Foundation and had been part of very early discussions through my service on the United Way board, I wasn’t certain I could measure up to the expectations. Connie had done such a phenomenal job launching our Foundation, and the thought of following in her footsteps was more than a little bit intimidating.

