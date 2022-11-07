The season of giving has officially arrived, and we understand it can be overwhelming to decide where you want your dollars to make a difference. There are plenty of needs in our community, and simultaneously, there are outstanding organizations doing critical work to uplift our citizens that could greatly benefit from philanthropic dollars.

As you consider your holiday giving, I ask you to reflect upon what matters to you and your family. Perhaps you want to support a specific area of interest that has made an impact in your own life, like healthcare or supporting your church; Maybe you want to memorialize a loved one and share their legacy with the world; Or perhaps you are hoping to maximize your tax benefits while generally impacting and strengthening the community you love.

