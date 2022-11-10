Non-perishable Holiday food donations will be accepted until Dec. 5 at the following drop off locations:
• First Hometown Mortgage - 833 S. Halleck St.
• Kali Apparel - 401 N. Halleck St.
• Pizza King of DeMotte - 527 N. Halleck St.
Non-perishable Holiday food item suggestions:
• Canned vegetables
• Stuffing mix
• Boxed bread, biscuit or roll mix
• Canned gravy (no glass please)
• Bouillon
• Canned cranberry sauce
• Boxed instant or canned potatoes
• Canned pumpkin
• Canned fruit
• Canned milk
• Coffee, tea or hot cocoa mix
• Boxed dessert
• Dish soap
• Aluminum foil
Thank you for your help in feeding those in need in our community.