MONTICELLO — The Monticello First Presbyterian Church is hosting a Holiday Bazaar on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. A luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. offering sandwiches, soup and dessert and free drinks. Dinner will be offered from 5 - 7 p.m. with chicken and noodles, whipped potatoes, green beans, salad and dessert. Children ages 4 and under eat free and carry-outs will be available.
New this year will be pictures with Santa from 5 - 7 p.m. The bazaar will have Christmas and holiday gifts, grandmother's attic, baked goods, silent auction and raffle.