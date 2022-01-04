MONTICELLO — The Heart Fellowship of the Presbyterian Church, a group of seniors who enjoy worship, fellowship and becoming more informed, will have their monthly meeting from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at the church.
This month’s program will be Joy Bailey sharing a program about the Tomb of the Unknown Solider.
The program should be finished at 1 p.m. If you are employed, please feel free to join the group for the luncheon and program. Agenda: 11:15 a.m. - worship; noon - luncheon; 12:30 p.m. – program.
The public is invited to attend. For reservations, call the church office at 574-583-5787 before noon Jan. 11. Reservations are necessary for food preparation.
A freewill offering may be given for the luncheon.