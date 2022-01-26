MONTICELLO — The Heart Fellowship of the Presbyterian Church, a group of seniors who enjoy worship, fellowship and becoming more informed will have their monthly meeting from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at the church.
This month’s program will be Andi Janke on volunteer opportunities that are important and rewarding to the community.
The program should be finished at 1 p.m. If employed, feel free to attend the luncheon and program.
Agenda: 11:15 a.m. – Worship; noon – Luncheon; 12:30 p.m. – Program.
The public is invited to attend. For reservations, call the church office at 574-583-5787 before noon Feb. 8. Reservations are necessary for food preparation.
A freewill offering may be given for the luncheon.