Argo, is a male hound with a wonderful voice when greeting people. Argo is current on his vaccinations, and has been neutered. Hounds are adorable, and their voice proves it. His birth date is June 14, 2017, and his intake weight is 62.8 lbs.
To visit Argo and any of our other shelter kids text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611, to set up an appointment to visit. You can also leave a message on Facebook or email us at happytails@urhere.net.
Our wish list priority at this time is still volunteers! We need you! Text or call Madison at 574-808-9737. Our everyday needs are Dawn, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags, and scoopable cat litter.
We are still in need of volunteers to help with dogs, clean, feed and walk the dogs, weather permitting. One shift, a couple of hours, once a week would certainly help. Please give this some thought, we are so short on volunteers, and overwhelmed with dogs at this time.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door. We wish we could thank everyone in person, for Herald Journal for donating a space in the paper for our Pet of the Week. Thank you all for being a part of Happy Tails Animal Shelter.