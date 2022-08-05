Argo

Argo is a happy hound dog and ready for his furever home!

 Photo Provided

Argo, is a male hound with a wonderful voice when greeting people. Argo is current on his vaccinations, and has been neutered. Hounds are adorable, and their voice proves it. His birth date is June 14, 2017, and his intake weight is 62.8 lbs.

To visit Argo and any of our other shelter kids text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611, to set up an appointment to visit. You can also leave a message on Facebook or email us at happytails@urhere.net.

