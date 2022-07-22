Hemi is a very lovable and energic boy, here is his story. He is a pitbull mix, and almost 6 years old. He would do best being an only dog in a quiet home with one or two adults. He gets stressed out when strangers would come into the same room, so basically no visitors in a new home. He is strong on leash, and loves to be loved, when he has gotten to know you. Yes, it takes time with Hemi; however, he was raised prior to us getting him. He will not cotton to new people right away. He will bark excessively, maybe show his teeth. He feels he is protecting those who have been with him a long time. He takes treats so gentle, and always loves being petted, belly scratches and talked to by our staff. Hemi is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations. His birthdate is Sept. 15, 2016.
To visit all of our shelter fur kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 for an appointment to meet them.