Raya is a female, black tortoise shell, she is up to date on her vaccinations and has been spayed. Raya is on the quiet side, but is very affectionate and loves attention. Her birthdate is July 26, 2020, and her intake weight was 6.3 pounds.
To make an appointment to meet her, please text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611. Mandy works a full time job and will get back to you at end of day.
The shelter has enough of all the basics for cleaning and feeding the cats and dogs. Happy Tails biggest wish right now are volunteers needed a couple of hours on the weekend to help clean and feed the cats and dogs. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Please text or call Madison at 574-808-9737 to volunteer.
Seniors! Have you retired, enjoy animals? Come volunteer! The shelter has several seniors that volunteer, helping with the feeding and cleaning of cats and dogs. It gives them a reason to get out, and lend a helping hand and the animals love the attention. Text or call Madison at 574-808-9737.