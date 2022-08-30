Raya

Raya is available for adoption at Happy Tails!

Raya is a female, black tortoise shell, she is up to date on her vaccinations and has been spayed. Raya is on the quiet side, but is very affectionate and loves attention. Her birthdate is July 26, 2020, and her intake weight was 6.3 pounds.

To make an appointment to meet her, please text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611. Mandy works a full time job and will get back to you at end of day.

