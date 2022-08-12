Branson is an older handsome orange tabby and looking for that forever inside home. Branson just wants to be loved and cuddled with a forever family. He is up to date on his vaccinations and has been neutered. Branson's birth date is July 23, 2012, and his intake weight is 11.4 pounds. To visit Branson and the other shelter's cats and dogs text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to make an appointment.
Our wish list priority at this time is still volunteers we need you! Text or call Madison at 574-808-9737 or leave a message on the Facebook page! Our every day needs are kitten and cat food dry/wet, Dawn, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags, scoopable cat litter.