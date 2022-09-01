Padrino

PADRINO

Padrino is a very timid and scared fur kid. He came from a hoarding situation, and barely had any human contact at his previous home. Padrino would do better in a quiet home to adjust, where he can hang out on his owner’s lap and get lots of one on one time. A potential owner will need to have several sessions with him at the shelter in order for him to feel secure. He is 9-years old and is a Chi mix. His birthday is March 20, 2013.

To meet Padrino or any of the shelters fur kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611. Mandy works a full time job and will get back to you at end of day.

