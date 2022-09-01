Padrino is a very timid and scared fur kid. He came from a hoarding situation, and barely had any human contact at his previous home. Padrino would do better in a quiet home to adjust, where he can hang out on his owner’s lap and get lots of one on one time. A potential owner will need to have several sessions with him at the shelter in order for him to feel secure. He is 9-years old and is a Chi mix. His birthday is March 20, 2013.
To meet Padrino or any of the shelters fur kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611. Mandy works a full time job and will get back to you at end of day.
The shelter has enough of all the basics for cleaning and feeding the cats and dogs.
Happy Tails biggest wish right now are volunteers! A couple of hours on the weekend to help clean and feed the cats and dogs is all they ask. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Please text or call Madison at 574-808-9737 to volunteer. Seniors, have you retired, enjoy animals? Come volunteer! The shelter has several seniors that volunteer, helping with the feeding and cleaning of cats and dogs. It gives them a reason to get out, and lend a helping hand. The animals love attention; give it some thought. Text or call Madison at 574-808-9737, they need you!
The shelter staff is so grateful to the community, out of town visitors, and the Herald Journal for adding Pet Of The Week in the newspaper.